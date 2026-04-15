'It's not possible, I'm only 48': One woman's colorectal cancer journey

Potential signs of colorectal cancer include blood in the stool, abdominal pain or cramping, fatigue and unexplained weight loss. But these symptoms can be mistaken for less serious issues like hemorrhoids or digestive problems, so many people may not suspect cancer.

“With a lot of patients, it’s easy to attribute these symptoms to other causes instead of malignancy,” said Ardaman Shergill, MD, an oncologist at the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Treatment can involve surgery to remove the tumor, as well as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

UChicago Medicine’s colorectal cancer specialists work as a multidisciplinary team to develop individualized plans tailored to each patient’s molecular profile, and to leverage innovative therapies and approaches to improve survival and quality of life.

These include options like hepatic arterial pump (HAI) therapy, histotripsy, intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), liver transplant and clinical trials with new drugs and combinations.

‘I’m going to beat this’

Because Knezevic’s cancer had already spread, surgery was not an option. But genetic testing of the tumor showed characteristics that meant it could respond well to a combination of chemotherapy and targeted therapy.

In January 2021, Knezevic began weekly chemotherapy sessions at the UChicago Medicine Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine in Hyde Park. She also managed biweekly at-home chemo infusions.

“COVID was still in full force," she said. "No one could come with me, and I started my chemo journey alone."

To support Knezevic emotionally and help ease her symptoms with medication, she was referred to the palliative care team. Palliative care doctors, available to all patients with cancer, specialize in managing symptoms caused by both the cancer and the treatment as patients undergo their intended therapies.

“I’m going to beat this,” Knezevic told them.

She made slow but steady progress with her multiple treatments and eventually had no evidence of disease on her scans.

“She went for a colonoscopy, and even her primary cancer was completely gone,” Shergill said. “She’s done exceptionally well.”

After 13 months of treatment, Knezevic rang the shiny chemo bell marking the end of her therapy.

With her energy back, Knezevic volunteers weekly in the kitchen and at bingo games held at her church in Merrillville. (Ray Abercrombie)

Moving forward after colorectal cancer

Now 53, Knezevic lives life to the fullest. She returns to UChicago Medicine every three months for blood tests and scans.

Knezevic’s improved health has given her the energy to return to volunteering at her church in Merrillville and, after her work and family commitments, to lose herself in a good book.

She's lost the 100 pounds she gained during chemotherapy with the help of GLP-1 medication, which has improved her blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Still, there are quieter moments. Knezevic recently found a bin of scarves she used to cover her head during chemo.

It made her think about what Shergill told her — that while she’s in remission now, there is always a risk of recurrence and she might have to manage the cancer again. She cried in her husband's arms, then threw out the scarves.

“It’s a journey that hasn’t stopped,” Knezevic said, who is grateful she sought care at UChicago Medicine. “You’re going to be scared, and that’s OK.

"You’re going to have bad days — but have it as a moment, get through it and then keep going.”