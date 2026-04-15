Randy Lewis Sentenced to Serve 30 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

April 13, 2026

(Kenai, AK) â€“ Last week, Kenai Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson sentenced 58-year-old Randy Lewis to a composite sentence of 45 years with 15 years suspended, leaving 30 years to serve, following his guilty plea to two consolidated counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. On his release from custody, Lewis will be on felony probation for a period of 20 years, and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The underlying investigation revealed that Lewis engaged in repeated acts of sexual abuse with four different female family members who were in his care. His abuse of these family members spanned multiple generations, with incidents occurring in the late 1990s/early 2000s through 2023. The State entered into the plea agreement in an effort to provide closure to and minimize further impact on the victims. Lewis was required to agree to multiple aggravating factors to allow for the court to impose an aggravated sentence above the presumptive sentencing range.

At sentencing, the State emphasized that isolation and community condemnation were the primary goals of the sentence to be imposed given the pervasiveness of the abuse the victims endured. Throughout the investigation and pendency of the criminal case, the victims each repeatedly demonstrated their strength, resilience, and bravery in speaking out and calling for Lewis to be held accountable for his conduct. At sentencing, the victims spoke about how Lewis had broken their family and the profound betrayal of trust.

The case was handled by the Alaska State Troopers, with Investigator Kevin Gill leading the investigation. The thorough investigation conducted by Inv. Gill, including supporting and empowering one of the victims to obtain admissions from Lewis during multiple recorded communications and obtaining admissions to the conduct by Lewis in a suspect interview. The victim alsohelped track down information related to reports from more than 15 years ago of Lewis engaging in inappropriate and sexualized behavior with other young female minors he encountered. This was pivotal in the case being resolved at an early stage and with a significant period of active time being imposed.

Deputy District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.