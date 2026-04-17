OutIn Shines at World of Coffee San Diego 2026 with Dual Booths and Global Debut of CUPO

Digital Nomad Island-Themed Pop-up Elika Liftee Hosts the Workshop at OutIn Pop-up The First Cup of OutIn Champion Crowned

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From April 10 to 12, 2026, OutIn made a standout appearance at World of Coffee (WoC) San Diego—one of the most influential gatherings in the global specialty coffee industry—reinforcing its commitment to bringing professional-grade coffee beyond traditional cafés and into everyday, on-the-go lifestyles. Through a dual-booth presence and the successful launch of its global signature event, Cup Of OutIn (CUPO) , the brand further strengthened its connection with industry professionals while showcasing its expanding ecosystem of portable coffee solutions.Dual Booth Strategy: Bridging Professional Exchange and Experiential EngagementTo address both commercial and consumer-facing objectives, OutIn operated two complementary spaces. The indoor booth functioned as a dedicated platform for professional engagement, facilitating in-depth discussions with industry stakeholders including roasters, retailers, and distribution partners. The space supported wholesale conversations and partnership development, further reinforcing its presence in the North American market.In parallel, the pop-up space offered an immersive brand experience inspired by digital nomad culture, tropical aesthetics, and camping lifestyles. Designed as a relaxed, community-driven environment, the space hosted CUPO competitions, interactive demonstrations, and casual tastings, enabling attendees to experience the versatility and accessibility of portable coffee in a more informal setting.Full Product Ecosystem on DisplayAcross both locations, OutIn presented its full product portfolio, highlighting integrated personal coffee station solutions tailored to both outdoor and indoor scenarios.The Outdoor Personal Coffee Station combined Mino coffee machines, Fino, Foldable Stand, LattoGo milk frother, and EVA Protective Case, enabling a complete, lightweight workflow for professional-quality coffee in outdoor and travel settings.Meanwhile, the Indoor Personal Coffee Station featured Nano, Fino, Claro, Basket Plus, and Universal Coffee Stand, designed for compact and efficient use across a range of everyday environments, including home, office, and business travel contexts.A notable highlight was the LattoGo Two-Tone Milk Frother, which served as the official designated equipment for the WoC Community Lounge. Its stable performance and high-quality frothing results earned strong recognition from both professional baristas and attendees.CUPO Debut: A New Global Platform for Coffee Community EngagementThe inaugural Cup Of OutIn (CUPO), held at the pop-up space throughout the three-day event, marked a key milestone for the brand. Built around the philosophy “Everyone’s a Barista with OutIn,” CUPO was designed to lower participation barriers and invite both professionals and enthusiasts into a shared competitive and creative space.The program featured two main segments. The OutIn Speed Challenge attracted over 30 participants, challenging them to produce high-quality espresso using Mino or Nano machines with capsules in the shortest time possible. The fastest record—just 50 seconds including setup and breakdown—demonstrated the efficiency and portability of OutIn’s solutions.The OutIn Latte Art Showdown, as the core competition, spanned three days with over 20 participants. Competitors utilized OutIn’s integrated Personal Coffee Station setup to complete latte art creations. The final on April 12 drew strong audience engagement, with Boston-based student and café owner Reid Xu winning the championship.Renowned industry professional and 2x US Brewers Cup Champion Elika Liftee, serving as both judge and workshop host, praised the event: “It was a pleasure judging the Cup of OutIn. OutIn’s Personal Coffee Station brings barista-quality coffee anywhere with impressive stability. The ‘Everyone’s a Barista’ vision truly resonates.”The champion echoed this sentiment, noting: “Winning the first Cup of OutIn at World of Coffee San Diego felt surreal. OutIn showed me great coffee can be made anywhere—as long as you bring the passion and the people. I firmly believe great coffee connects people.”Looking Ahead: Strengthening Global Presence Through CommunityThe three-day exhibition generated strong engagement across the global coffee community, further enhancing OutIn’s visibility within the specialty coffee sector. Meanwhile, CUPO marks the beginning of a long-term global platform designed to foster connection, creativity, and competition among coffee professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.Through direct interaction with both industry stakeholders and end users, OutIn continues to solidify its strategic footprint worldwide while advancing its mission of making high-quality coffee accessible anywhere.For more information about OutIn, please visit outin.com

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