NSF announces 2026 Graduate Research Fellowship Program award offers

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced that it has made offers and will award 2,500 Graduate Research Fellowships for the 2026-2027 academic year to outstanding graduate students across the United States who are pursuing research-based degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Offer recipients were selected from a highly competitive pool of nearly 14,000 applicants nationwide, representing all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, based on their intellectual merit and broader impacts, including their potential to contribute to scientific innovation.

The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) is one of the nation's most prestigious fellowship programs, providing three years of financial support, over five years, to graduate students who have demonstrated potential for significant achievements in research. For more than 75 years, GRFP has played a critical role in developing the talent pipeline required for sustaining U.S. leadership in science.

"The Graduate Research Fellowship Program is the country's longest-running, sustained investment in developing the United States domestic STEM workforce, reflecting the Trump Administration's strong focus on building talent and investing in individual researchers," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "GRFP fellows have driven remarkable progress across the STEM landscape, from pioneering basic research and transformative technologies to unlocking critical advances in national security and other key areas, to founding some of the Nation's most innovative companies. I'm excited to see how these emerging STEM leaders will shape the future over the course of their careers."

The 2026-2027 cohort of offer recipients represents a wide range of disciplines, including fields such as engineering; computer and information science and engineering; mathematical and physical sciences; geosciences; biological sciences; social, behavioral and economic sciences; and STEM education and learning research. Their research interests include critical areas that align with national priorities and workforce demands, such as artificial intelligence, quantum information science, biotechnology and nuclear technology.

Since its inception in 1952, GRFP has supported over 70,000 graduate research fellows, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in research and innovation. By recruiting and supporting outstanding students with exceptional potential for leadership in STEM, the program has spurred scientific breakthroughs and economically significant innovations, with more than 40 former fellows having received Nobel Prizes.

For more details about this year's process, visit the FAQ page.

The full list of this year's fellowship offer recipients and honorable mentions is available here.