Suniva, Inc. selects Laurens County for first South Carolina manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Suniva, Inc. (Suniva), a U.S.-owned and -operated solar cell manufacturer, today announced it selects Laurens County for its first South Carolina manufacturing facility. The company’s $350 million investment will create 564 new jobs.

Suniva is one of the largest and oldest merchant solar cell manufacturers in the country. Founded in 2007 out of U.S. Department of Energy-funded research at the University Center for Excellence in Photovoltaics at Georgia Tech, the company became well known for leading the push for solar cell manufacturing in the United States as a pillar of the nation’s energy independence and domestic energy security.

The company plans to lease a 620,000 square-foot building, located at 1200 Commerce Blvd. in Laurens, to produce advanced solar cells. The manufacturing facility, in conjunction with Suniva’s existing plant in Georgia, will support the company’s commitment to independent clean energy production. With the addition of the Laurens County facility, Suniva will produce over 5.5GW of solar cells annually, one of the largest such capacities in the United States.

Operations are expected to be online in 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Suniva team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.



QUOTES

“Since its founding in 2007, Suniva has championed U.S. leadership in solar energy manufacturing. Solar is the fastest and most economical way to grow our nation's energy supply — and at this critical juncture, access to energy will determine how America competes for generations to come. Our expansion in South Carolina means that renewable energy, made right here at home, will now do more than ever to secure that future.” -Suniva CEO Tony Etnyre

“With the addition of 564 jobs in advanced manufacturing and energy, Suniva’s decision to put down roots in the Palmetto State will create new opportunities for our workforce. This investment strengthens our commitment to innovative energy solutions, and we are proud to welcome Suniva to Laurens County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Suniva on establishing its first South Carolina operation. The company’s $350 million investment in Laurens County is a significant win for rural economic development, and we look forward to supporting Suniva’s presence in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Laurens County is excited to welcome Suniva and their first South Carolina operation to our community. The investment commitment and job creation are a testament to our business-friendly environment. We look forward to a great partnership with Suniva for many years to come.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Jeff Carroll

“By selecting its location in Laurens County, Suniva joins a growing number of manufacturers in Upstate S.C. whose products help to power the world, deepening our expertise in advanced energy. We’re excited for the opportunities they will create in our region and look forward to watching them grow.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

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