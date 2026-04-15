AuraLight Dispensary Launches Enhanced Rewards Program and Mobile App Ahead of 4/20 in Aurora, Illinois

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AuraLight Dispensary in Aurora, IL launches enhanced rewards program and mobile app with points, offers, and order management ahead of 4/20.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuraLight Dispensary, a locally owned adult-use cannabis retailer in Aurora, Illinois, has announced the rollout of its enhanced AuraLight Rewards program and mobile app, providing customers with a streamlined way to earn rewards, access offers, and manage their shopping experience. The update comes ahead of the annual 4/20 holiday, a peak period for cannabis retail.

The AuraLight Rewards program enables customers to earn points, referred to as “Orbs,” on qualifying purchases. These points can be redeemed for discounts and other rewards. The program is structured in tiers, allowing customers to unlock additional benefits as their total spend increases.

All customers begin in the Sapphire tier upon enrollment, earning one Orb per dollar spent. As customers reach defined spending thresholds, they progress into higher tiers, including Emerald and Amber, which offer increased earning rates and expanded reward opportunities.

The program is integrated into the AuraLight mobile app, which provides a centralized platform for customers to track and redeem rewards, place orders for in-store pickup, and receive updates on product availability and promotions. Additional features include personalized offers, push notifications, referral incentives, and in-app messaging.

AuraLight Dispensary opened in March 2024 and serves adult-use cannabis consumers in the western suburbs of Chicago. The company has focused on building a retail environment centered on accessibility, education, and a curated product selection.

The introduction of the updated rewards program and app reflects broader industry adoption of digital tools designed to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency, particularly during high-demand periods such as 4/20.

The AuraLight Rewards app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

About AuraLight Dispensary

AuraLight Dispensary is a locally owned recreational cannabis retailer based in Aurora, Illinois. Since opening in 2024, the company has provided adult-use cannabis products with a focus on customer education, accessibility, and a community-oriented retail experience.

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