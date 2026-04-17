DJ I.N.C and Marqueal Jordan release the new single 'Healthy Thoughts'

Healthy Thoughts

New Music Single "Healthy Thoughts" releases to all streaming platforms Friday April 17, 2026

This release means a lot to us because we intentionally made time to produce this song to stay creative and show our audience collaborative activity” — DJ I.N.C

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks an exciting milestone for DJ I.N.C & Marqueal Jordan as they officially release their latest single, "Healthy Thoughts", now available on all major streaming platforms.Blending jazz musicianship with hip hop production, Healthy Thoughts showcases DJ I.N.C's & Marqueal Jordan's evolution as artists while staying true to their signature sound. The song features the standout style of production and collaboration that they have used to build their careers. Healthy Thoughts highlights their commitment to positive vibes.“This release means a lot to us because we intentionally made time to produce this song to stay creative and show our audience collaborative activity,” says DJ I.N.C. “I hope listeners connect with it in their own way.”The release follows two years of back to back singles on their shared birthday of October 23rd, 2024's "I Need Creativity" & 2025's "Default Mode Network", which garnered momentum in streams on Spotify, Tidal and Tik Tok. With this new project, DJ I.N.C and Marqueal Jordan continue to push creative boundaries and expand their reach in the music scene.Fans can stream Healthy Thoughts now on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and more. To further celebrate this release, DJ I.N.C has also made available a collectable vinyl 12” featuring "Healthy Thoughts", a b-side track “Without a Mic” and a Chicago Steppers Classic “ Steppers Swagger ”. Three bangers on one record in partnership with ElasticStage that is available via his website djincmusic About DJ I.N.C DJ I.N.C is a DJ, Producer, Engineer, and Educator that spins soulful throwback sets in a rotation of world wide DJs at Wax Vinyl Bar and Ramen Shop in Chicago, Illinois. He also produces independent music releases featuring friends and frequent collaborators like Marqueal Jordan, Large Bottom Productions, Leon Q, and Nick Jaffe. Known for soulful steppers vibes and jazzy sounds, they have built a growing fanbase throughout the Chicago Music scene and smooth jazz community.Media Contact: DJ I.N.C djinc@djincmusic.com 312-806-0954 www.djincmusic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.