INLCUO Launches to Help Families with Special Needs Discover Inclusive Spaces

INCLUO founder Ashley Hanchett was inspired to launch the platform after navigating the challenges of finding truly inclusive spaces for her own family.

Metro Atlanta is the first market featured on the platform, showcasing inclusive activities, recreation, dining, and more

Too often, families like mine are left wondering if a space will truly meet our needs or if we’ll have to advocate every step of the way” — Ashley Hanchett, founder of INCLUO

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INCLUO , a new digital platform designed to support families with special needs, officially launches to help users discover inclusive spaces and navigate their communities with confidence. The platform will initially highlight local businesses in the Greater Atlanta Area and expand into additional markets in the coming months.Built to simplify everyday decision-making, INCLUO connects families to vetted, inclusive environments—from extracurricular activities like sports, dance, and music programs to restaurants, entertainment venues, and community organizations. A core feature of the platform is the Business Directory, which includes local and national businesses offering adaptive services, accessible accommodations, and inclusive-friendly environments.Founder Ashley Hanchett was inspired to create the platform after experiencing the challenges of navigating inclusive spaces. Her goal is to build a practical solution that not only empowers families but also encourages businesses and organizations to create more welcoming environments for all.“Too often, families like mine are left wondering if a space will truly meet our needs or if we’ll have to advocate every step of the way,” says Ashley Hanchett, founder of INCLUO. “I created INCLUO to save families hours of research and uncomfortable phone calls, so they can show up and actually enjoy the experience without fear of judgment.”In addition to its Business Directory, INCLUO offers a growing library of local and national resources, giving families access to trusted information in one centralized platform. Its built-in, real-time community feature allows users to connect through messaging, discover events, share job opportunities, and access peer support.As the platform continues to evolve, INCLUO will introduce a curated marketplace of adaptive products and tools, further expanding its ecosystem to support families beyond discovery and connection.About INCLUOINCLUO helps families with special needs discover inclusive activities, programs, and community spaces so they can confidently participate in everyday experiences. Through a vetted business directory, real-time community features, and personalized tools, the platform connects users to resources and services tailored to their needs. Founded by Ashley Hanchett, a mother of three and business professional, INCLUO was created to remove uncertainty and make it easier for families to feel prepared and supported. To learn more, visit joinincluo.com ###

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