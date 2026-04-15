Dr. Magdalena Fosse, Relationship Expert, Reveals What’s Really Behind the Intimacy Struggles Millions Face

Dr. Magdalena Fosse

Millions struggle with intimacy in silence. Dr. Fosse is helping uncover what’s really behind it

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversations around mental health have opened up in recent years, but when it comes to intimacy, sexual wellbeing, and trauma, many people are still struggling in silence. According to a recent study, sexual dysfunction affected 43% of women and over 50% of men, and most did not seek help.

For many, the hardest part is knowing where to start. Dr. Magdalena Fosse, a clinical psychologist, couples therapist, and AASECT-certified sex therapist, works with individuals and couples who feel stuck, disconnected, or unsure how to move forward. What often presents as low desire, performance anxiety, or emotional distance is frequently rooted in deeper issues such as unresolved trauma, communication breakdowns, or questions around identity and boundaries.

“Shame and guilt are at the center of so many sexual struggles, but they rarely get talked about directly. People come in thinking something is wrong with them, when in reality, they’ve been carrying messages and experiences that were never fully processed. Once we start to unpack that, everything begins to shift.”

Rather than offering surface-level solutions, Dr. Fosse focuses on what is happening beneath the surface. Her work integrates psychodynamic therapy, attachment theory, mindfulness, and somatic awareness to help patients better understand the patterns shaping their relationships, sexuality, and sense of self.

“Real change doesn’t come from trying to fix the surface. It comes from understanding what’s underneath. When people begin to connect with themselves and others in a deeper, more honest way, their relationship to intimacy naturally starts to evolve.”

Who May Benefit

-- Those experiencing low desire, performance anxiety, or physical sexual challenges

-- Individuals exploring sexual orientation or gender identity

-- People in nontraditional relationships, including polyamory or kink

-- Survivors of trauma working to rebuild intimacy

-- Anyone navigating life changes impacting their intimate life

Patients who work with Dr. Fosse often report stronger communication, deeper connection, increased confidence, and a clearer understanding of their own needs and boundaries. For many, it is the first time they have been able to explore these topics in a space that feels both safe and grounded.

Dr. Fosse is the author of The Many Faces of Polyamory: Longing and Belonging in Concurrent Relationships, a book that offers a deeper look at how people actually experience connection, desire, and attachment in modern relationships. Learn more here: https://drfosse.com/media/

She is also a contributor to the third edition of New Directions in Sex Therapy. Winner of the Society for Sex Therapy and Research 2026 Health Professional Book Award, this highly respected clinical guide, edited by Peggy Kleinplatz, is published once every decade. In addition, she serves as President of the Psychodynamic Couple and Family Institute of New England, where she trains and mentors clinicians.

To purchase copies of New Directions in Sex Therapy, click here: https://bit.ly/4mxeh6g

“We’ve been taught to avoid these conversations, to push them aside or feel embarrassed by them,” Dr. Fosse says. “But the truth is, the more we’re willing to understand ourselves, the more freedom we actually have in our relationships and in our lives.”

About Dr. Magdalena Fosse

Dr. Magdalena J. Fosse is a clinical psychologist, sexologist, and AASECT-certified sex therapist. She works with individuals and couples on issues related to sexuality, trauma, relationships, and personal growth. She is also an educator, author, and President of the Psychodynamic Couple and Family Institute of New England.

To learn more about Dr. Fosse and her work, click here: https://drfosse.com/sample-page/

Dr. Magdalena Fosse is available for interviews.

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