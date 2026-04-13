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RELEASE: HAWAIʻI HOMEOWNERS MAY QUALIFY FOR MORTGAGE RELIEF FOLLOWING KONA LOW STORM DISASTER

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

 

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

DIVISION OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

 

DWIGHT YOUNG

COMMISSIONER OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

 

HAWAIʻI HOMEOWNERS MAY QUALIFY FOR MORTGAGE RELIEF FOLLOWING KONA LOW STORM DISASTER

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green issued a state of Hawai’i emergency proclamation due to the imminent threat of the first of two Kona Low weather systems. Following the widespread flooding and damage caused by the storms, President Donald Trump on April 8, 2026, issued a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Hawaiʻi, unlocking a range of critical resources and mortgage relief protections for affected homeowners.

With the presidential disaster declaration in effect, the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) advises that certain federal mortgage relief provisions are now triggered, which may include foreclosure moratoriums, forbearance options and the waiver of late fees. Homeowners impacted by the Kona Low storms are encouraged to contact their financial institution or mortgage servicer as soon as possible to determine which relief options are available to them.

Resources for Affected Homeowners

The following federal agencies and state resources are available to assist Hawaiʻi homeowners:

You can search if your mortgage loan is under FNMA here: https://yourhome.fanniemae.com/calculators-tools/loan-lookup

You can search if your mortgage loan is under FHLMC here:  https://myhome.freddiemac.com/resources/loanlookup

  • The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers housing counseling to any homeowner regardless of where they received their mortgage loan. Homeowners can contact the FHA housing counseling services at 1-800-569-4287 and the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320. Additional information can be found here: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/forms-of-assistance/4703
  • The DCCA Division of Financial Institutions recommends that homeowners impacted by the disaster contact their financial institution (banks, depository financial services loan companies, credit unions) or mortgage servicer that handles their mortgage loan, for resources and guidance. Homeowners can search to determine who services their mortgage loan at the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems website located here:  https://www.mers-servicerid.org/sis/common/search

For questions or assistance, contact the Division of Financial Institutions at 1-844-808-3222 or at [email protected].

Mortgage Relief, Kona Low Storms.png

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RELEASE: HAWAIʻI HOMEOWNERS MAY QUALIFY FOR MORTGAGE RELIEF FOLLOWING KONA LOW STORM DISASTER

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