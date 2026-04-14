Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Appoints Keith Amemiya and Marie Laderta To UH Board Of Regents

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.



GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS KEITH AMEMIYA AND

MARIE LADERTA TO UH BOARD OF REGENTS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today announced the appointment of Keith Amemiya and Marie Laderta to the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) Board of Regents, subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

“Keith and Marie are exactly the kinds of leaders we need guiding the future of our UH system,” said Governor Green. “Keith brings a deep understanding of the university from the inside, along with strong ties to our business and education communities. Marie has dedicated her career to public service and brings a wealth of experience in government operations and accountability. Together, they will help ensure UH continues to serve our students, strengthen our workforce and drive innovation across our state.”

Amemiya brings decades of leadership experience across Hawaiʻi’s legal, financial and education sectors. He currently serves as Senior Vice President at Central Pacific Bank and previously held leadership roles with Tradewind Group and the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association. Amemiya also has direct experience with the UH system, having served as Executive Administrator and Secretary to the Board of Regents.

“As a proud University of Hawai‘i graduate, I’m honored to be nominated by Governor Green to the Board of Regents,” said Amemiya. “UH is integral to the success of our state, especially our younger generations and I’m thus committed to best ensuring a strong higher educational system with opportunities for all if confirmed by the legislature.”

Laderta brings nearly three decades of public service experience in Hawaiʻi state government and the judiciary. She has served as Deputy Attorney General, Deputy Director of the Department of Taxation and Director of the Department of Human Resources Development. She currently serves on the Labor and Industrial Relations Appeals Board, adjudicating workers’ compensation appeals.

“I am humbled and grateful to Governor Green for my appointment as regent to the UH system,” said Ladera. “I look forward to being given the opportunity to help steward higher education for the benefit of the institution, its students, faculty, employees and stakeholders.”

The Board of Regents is responsible for overseeing the 10-campus UH system, including policy direction, financial oversight and long-term strategic planning. The Board of Regents is the governing body of UH and consists of 11 non-compensated volunteer members. Representation includes five from the City and County of Honolulu; two from Hawaiʻi County; two from Maui County; one from Kauaʻi County and one UH student.

Amemiya and Laderta will serve terms as prescribed by law, pending Senate confirmation.

Click the links for photos of nominees Keith Amemiya and Marie Laderta.

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