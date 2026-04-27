Thomas Routier, Co-Founder of Papa in Shape, Announces Full Exit and Transfer of Ownership to Pierre Bouin

Thomas Routier, former Co-Founder of Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape, now founder of Enhanced Boardroom

Building Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape has been a remarkable journey. The time was right to pass the torch to my partner, who is the ideal person to lead both brands forward.” — Thomas Routier

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Routier , co-founder and former CEO of Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape , has announced the complete transfer of his equity stake to hisco-founder and partner, Pierre Bouin, effective February 1, 2026. Routier has simultaneously stepped down from all management, executive, andrepresentative roles within both companies.Following this transition, Pierre Bouin becomes the sole shareholder of Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape and will continue to lead their strategicdevelopment. Having worked closely with Thomas Routier for several years, he remains fully committed to the long-term growth of the brands, alongsidethe existing teams and business partners.Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape are online coaching brands specializing in sustainable weight loss. Papa in Shape serves men over 40, while Maman inShape focuses on women and new mothers through its proprietary Carb Cycling method. Together, the brands have guided over 10,000 clients throughphysical transformations, with more than 300,000 downloads of their flagship free guide.The transition is part of a structured and anticipated evolution, ensuring full operational continuity across all functions, including coachingdelivery, marketing, and customer support. Clients and partners will experience no disruption in services."Building Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape has been a remarkable entrepreneurial journey," said Thomas Routier. "The time was right to pass thetorch. My partner's deep understanding of these brands and their communities makes him the ideal person to lead them into their next chapter."Papa in Shape and Maman in Shape have been developed over several years through the close collaboration between Thomas Routier and Pierre Bouin,combining expertise in marketing, operations, and customer experience."I am proud to continue building on what we have developed together over the years," said Pierre Bouin. "Working alongside Thomas has been animportant chapter, and I look forward to continuing to grow these brands with the same teams and partners who have contributed to their success. Wehave strong foundations and a clear vision for the future."Under Pierre Bouin's sole ownership, the companies will continue to expand their offerings, optimize customer experience, and scale their operationsinternationally, with a continued focus on sustainable, results-driven coaching programs.Thomas Routier confirms he no longer holds any operational, strategic, or representative role in either Papa in Shape or Maman in Shape as ofFebruary 1, 2026. He has since launched Enhanced Boardroom, a strategic consulting and advisory firm serving B2B entrepreneurs.About Papa in Shape — An online coaching program specializing in sustainable weight loss for men over 40. Learn more: papainshape.comAbout Maman in Shape — An online coaching program dedicated to women's fitness transformation through the Carb Cycling method. Learn more:mamaninshape.comPress Contact: Thomas Routier — press@enhancedboardroom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.