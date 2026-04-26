Loangevity Mortgage Provides Overview of FHA Reverse Mortgage Insurance and HECM Program Benefits

Loangevity Mortgage Five Reasons Experts Say It’s Worth It

FHA Reverse Mortgages Gain Attention in Retirement Planning Strategies

The insurance component is a fundamental part of how the HECM reverse mortgage program is structured.” — Paul Scheper, CRMP, CSA, MBA, SRES

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loangevity Mortgage has released new information outlining how Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-insured reverse mortgages function, with a focus on borrower protections and their potential role in retirement planning strategies.

The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) program, the most common type of reverse mortgage, is available to homeowners age 62 and older and is insured by the FHA. The program includes an upfront mortgage insurance premium, typically calculated at 2% of the home’s value, which supports specific loan features and consumer safeguards.

“Homeowners frequently ask how FHA reverse mortgage insurance works and what it provides,” said Paul E. Scheper, CRMP, CSA, MBA, SRES, President of Loangevity Mortgage. “The insurance component is a fundamental part of how the HECM reverse mortgage program is structured.”

According to Loangevity Mortgage, FHA reverse mortgage insurance enables several key features within the HECM program, including:

1. Continued access to available home equity, provided loan obligations are met

2. A growing line of credit, where unused funds may increase over time

3. Non-recourse protection, limiting repayment to the value of the home

4. Flexible payment options, including the ability to receive ongoing payments while occupying the home as a primary residence

5. Federally required counseling and standardized consumer protections

Industry research has increasingly examined the role of reverse mortgages in retirement income planning. Financial professionals, including Wade Pfau and Barry H. Sacks, have published analyses exploring how home equity may be incorporated alongside traditional investment assets.

Scheper noted that FHA mortgage insurance is central to supporting the structure and reliability of the program.

“The FHA insurance framework is what allows the reverse mortgage program to offer consistent access to funds and defined borrower protections,” Scheper said.

As more homeowners evaluate ways to utilize home equity in retirement, mortgage professionals recommend considering both the costs and structural features of FHA-insured HECM loans when assessing overall financial strategies.

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