Team E MYTH Delivers Standout Results at ADA Hong Kong 2026

emyth yin ye The 20th ADA International Darts Tour3-5 Apri 2026Hong KongiStage E MYTH booth

Talent is just where it all starts. What truly ties me to the dart is the countless moments I wanted to let go—but held on instead. That persistence turns skill into faith and builds the deepest bond” — Yin Ye

DONGGAUN, CHINA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20th ADA International Darts Tour · Hong Kong 2026 was successfully held from April 3 to 5, 2026, in Hong Kong. The tournament brought together over a thousand top dart players from across Asia, competing with precision and passion, writing their own brilliant stories with focus and dedication.Glorious Victories Yin Ye delivered a steady performance, fought bravely alongside the Shenzhen team, and won the U23 runner-up, showcasing the rising strength of young dart players.Ji Wong kept her composure and played with great steadiness throughout the competition, showcasing excellent competitive form as she successfully advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals.Sammi Wu proceeded steadily and surely, delivering a poised performance in the Trinidad 501 Singles – L1 Group to successfully advance to the Round of 16.Booth MomentsThe tournament venue was bustling with excitement at the E MYTH booth , where a fun lucky draw added to the joyful atmosphere. Our new Star Darts series “Ling · Aries ”made its debut, winning high attention from darts fans with its stylish design and professional performance.Next Stop: Keep Throwing for Our DreamsThe tournament has ended, but our passion and journey continue. Thank you to all friends for visiting the E MYTH booth, experiencing our darts, and sharing your support. Next stop, we‘ll keep throwing for our dreams and march toward a new chapter together.

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