America’s Warrior Partnership and Patriots and Paws Join Forces to Restore Hope for So Cal Heroes

American Warrior Partnership and Patriots and Paws Join Forces to Restore Hope for Southern California Heroes

We’ve seen the look in a soldier’s eyes when they realize they don’t have to sleep on the floor anymore.” — Penny Lambright

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Veteran deserves more than just a roof over their head; they deserve a place where they truly belong. Today, America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) and Patriots and Paws are proud to announce a heartfelt partnership dedicated to turning empty houses into homes and weary spirits into resilient leaders.For many Veterans transitioning from the battlefield to civilian life, the struggle is twofold: the physical challenge of starting over, and the quiet, internal battle with the invisible wounds of service. By combining their strengths, these two staples are ensuring no warrior must walk that path alone.“Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!” — A Call to ConnectionCentral to this collaboration is the integration of AWP’s national “Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!” campaign. This grassroots movement empowers everyday community members—friends, family, and neighbors—to become "Champions" for the veterans in their lives.Through a simple digital referral system, Champions can connect Veterans to a trusted network of personalized support before a crisis occurs. Whether a Veteran needs help with VA benefits, housing stability, or mental health resources, this program ensures that "one connection" can truly save a life.More Than Furniture: A Foundation for the FutureThrough this collaboration, a Veteran entering the Patriots and Paws warehouse isn’t just picking out a sofa—they are being welcomed into a community that sees their value. Once their physical home is furnished, the "Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!" program provides the ongoing "emotional architecture" needed for long-term peace.“We’ve seen the look in a soldier’s eyes when they realize they don’t have to sleep on the floor anymore,” said a representative from Patriots and Paws. “But through our work with AWP, we can now give them something even deeper: the tools to heal the moral injuries that a new bed can’t fix. We are furnishing their lives, not just their living rooms.”Healing the Heart of the Warrior AWP specializes in a "one-size-fits-one" approach, providing one-on-one support that holistically identifies a Veteran's unique needs.“A house is just a building until there is peace inside the person living there,” said an AWP spokesperson. “By partnering with Patriots and Paws and utilizing our Champion network, we are meeting our heroes exactly where they are—providing the tangible comforts of home while offering a hand to pull them toward a future filled with purpose and hope.”About America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP)AWP is a national nonprofit dedicated to Empowering Veterans. Empowering Communities. Improving & Saving Lives. This is achieved by connecting local organizations with the resources they need to support Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Their "Know a Vet? Tell a Vet!” program has opened more than 1,000 cases to support those who served since January 2026. (americaswarriorpartnership.com)About Patriots and PawsSince 2011, Patriots and Paws has provided free home furnishings and household goods to over 20,000 Veterans and active-duty service members in Southern California. Their mission is to ease the financial and emotional burden of transition by providing the essentials of a functioning home with dignity and respect. They have given away a very conservative value of over $22.5 million in home good and furnishings.Media Contacts:• America’s Warrior PartnershipMichelle High, Director of Marketing, mhigh@americaswarriorpartnership.org• Patriots and PawsPenny, Lambright, CEO, info@patriotsandpaws.org

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