Strategic Use of Home Equity and Reverse Mortgages Can Help Retirees Preserve Wealth and Extend Portfolio Longevity

Utilize the equity in your home You can't take it with you - Enjoy Your Retirement Now Balance your retirement strategy

A reverse mortgage is not just a loan—it’s a strategic financial tool when used properly” — Paul E. Scheper, CRMP, CSA

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As retirees face increasing longevity and market volatility, financial professionals are highlighting home equity—particularly reverse mortgages—as a powerful and often underutilized tool in modern retirement planning.

“A reverse mortgage is not just a loan—it’s a strategic financial tool when used properly,” said Paul E. Scheper, CRMP, CSA, Reverse Mortgage Planner with Loangevity Mortgage. “Too many retirees have the majority of their net worth tied up in home equity, sitting dormant. A reverse mortgage can unlock that equity and bring life, liquidity, and diversification into their overall financial picture.”

Industry experts have increasingly emphasized the importance of coordinated withdrawal strategies that account for market volatility and sequence of returns risk. By incorporating home equity into the plan, retirees can avoid selling depreciated assets during downturns and help extend the life of their investment portfolios.

“The key is not leaving all your eggs in one basket,” Scheper added. “If 70%, 80%, or 90% of your net worth is locked in your home, that’s not a balanced strategy. A reverse mortgage gives you access to that equity in a disciplined way, adding flexibility and stability when it matters most.”

A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), insured by the Federal Housing Administration, offers a line of credit that grows over time, providing increasing borrowing capacity. This feature can serve as a financial buffer, helping retirees manage cash flow, hedge against inflation, and reduce stress during uncertain markets.

“At its core, a reverse mortgage is simple,” said Scheper. “Its purpose is to help seniors never outlive their money and to extend the number of years they can comfortably remain in their home. It’s about giving people more control over their retirement and more peace of mind.”

Scheper, a Harvard graduate, with an MBA from USC in Finance also emphasized the lifestyle impact of proper planning.

“As Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘It’s not the number of years in your life that matter; it’s the amount of life in your years that matter,’” Scheper noted. “A reverse mortgage can help seniors live better—with less financial stress and more enjoyment.”

He added, “You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul trailer. You can’t take it with you. A reverse mortgage allows retirees to responsibly use what they’ve built, to improve their quality of life today, while still maintaining a thoughtful financial strategy.”

As more retirees and advisors recognize the role of housing wealth in long-term planning, reverse mortgages are becoming an increasingly important part of the conversation around sustainable retirement income and financial independence.

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