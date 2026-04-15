RI Department of State, RI250 Commission Invite Public to Recognize America's Semiquincentennial

PROVIDENCE, RI – On July 4, 2026, the nation will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, the RI Department of State, and the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250) invite the public to recognize America's semiquincentennial and Rhode Island's unique role in the Revolution through participation in various events and programs throughout 2026.

"Rhode Island has a unique and meaningful story to tell as we approach our nation's semiquincentennial," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I hope Rhode Islanders and visitors alike will join us for events across our state as we prepare to mark this special anniversary."

Liberty Tree Plantings – Each City and Town – Throughout 2026 In 2026, RI250 will continue to hold Liberty Tree plantings in each Rhode Island municipality. The Liberty Tree initiative, which plants a Red Maple tree in every city and town, serving as an ongoing reminder of both Rhode Island and the country's spirit of defiance, unity, and freedom during the American revolution, began in the fall of 2025. Liberty Tree planting events are open to the public and will be posted on the RI250 Events Calendar (https://rhodeisland250.org/events/) as they are scheduled.

RI250 Honor Flight – Saturday, May 2, 2026 On May 2, 2026, in coordination with the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, the RI250 Commission will sponsor an Honor Flight to honor Rhode Island Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Honor Flights bring World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit Arlington National Cemetery and the memorials dedicated to their service, free of charge.

The public and media are invited to greet Honor Flight participants at the send-off celebration at 5:30 a.m. and the flight's return at 9 p.m. in the lower-level baggage claim area of T.F. Green International Airport.

Rhode Island Independence Day – State House Saturday Hours – Saturday, May 2, 2026 Also on May 2, 2026, the Rhode Island State House will once again be open for special weekend hours for visitors to view the Act of Renunciation, one of Rhode Island's founding documents, which officially ended the colony's allegiance to Great Britain. The passage of the Act of Renunciation took place on May 4, 1776 – today considered "Rhode Island Independence Day." Abbreviated State House tours will be offered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A pop-up exhibit featuring information about Rhode Island's role in the American Revolution will be on display. Visitors will also be able to view Revolution and Rhode Island: Liberty, Struggle, Legacy, a new exhibit installed in the Lowel Level of the Rhode Island State House in commemoration of the Semiquincentennial. The exhibit offers a deeper look at Rhode Island's revolutionary history and the individuals and communities whose experiences shaped the era.

RI250 5K: The Renunciation Run – Sunday, May 3, 2026 The RI250 Commission has partnered with Rhode Races to rebrand the 5K race at the 2026 Providence Rhode Races as the RI250 5K: The Renunciation Run (RI250 5K), honoring Rhode Island's pivotal role in American history. The RI250 5K will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2026. The RI250 5K is designed to be accessible and celebratory, welcoming seasoned runners, first-time racers, families, and history enthusiasts alike. In addition to the RI250 5K, Rhode Races will host its Marathon starting at 7:30 a.m. and its Half Marathon starting at 8 a.m. All races will begin at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI.

WaterFire and Declaration of Independence Viewing On July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the RI250 Commission will sponsor a commemorative WaterFire in downtown Providence, featuring the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and other community performances. This event is free and open to the public. The Rhode Island State House will be open during the day for visitors to see Rhode Island's three copies of the Declaration of Independence in person during a special viewing. More details to follow.

Declaration of Independence Viewings – Each Rhode Island County In addition to its appearance at the State House, one of Rhode Island's copies of the Declaration of Independence will visit each Rhode Island county throughout 2026, enabling Rhode Islanders throughout the state to see the historic document up close. Display dates, times, and locations will be posted on https://rhodeisland250.org/events/.

Community Events and Statewide Grant Program In addition to events and initiatives led by the RI Department of State and RI250 Commission, many partner organizations and municipal committees throughout the state will be hosting programming for the Semiquincentennial.

The RI250 Commission recently completed two rounds of grant awards through the RI250 Grant Program, which was designed to help municipalities, cultural organizations, and community partners bring Rhode Island's Revolutionary-era history to life through lectures, exhibits, reenactments, performances, and other educational programming. The Program awarded $449,014.54 to 87 organizations and municipalities statewide. A full list of grantees can be found at https://rhodeisland250.org/grants/.

The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250) is leading the State's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, honoring Rhode Island's role in the American Revolution and fostering civic engagement across communities. Learn more at https://rhodeisland250.org/.

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