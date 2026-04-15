DIGIDECK Demonstrates the Organization-Wide Impact of Managed AI with Navi

DIGIDECK is using GrowthIQ’s Navi AI platform to improve pipeline visibility, sharpen coaching, and strengthen renewals and upsell across the revenue cycle.

Navi helps us coach faster, see deal risk earlier, and execute with more consistency across sales and customer success.” — Jack Lawton, VP Sales, DIGIDECK

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthIQ today highlighted DIGIDECK as a strong example of what happens when AI is managed, connected, and continuously improved around real business workflows.Over the past year, GrowthIQ and DIGIDECK have worked together in weekly collaborative sessions to refine use cases, connect more knowledge sources, strengthen prompts and agent workflows, and expand adoption across revenue teams. That disciplined process helped DIGIDECK move beyond one-off AI experiments to a private, production-ready deployment of Navi that now supports sales and customer success in day-to-day execution.At DIGIDECK, Navi helps teams better understand pipeline health, review opportunities more effectively, coach calls in real time and after the fact, support renewals and upsell planning, and accelerate employee and customer onboarding. Teams also use Navi to analyze win-loss patterns, surface business KPIs, identify coaching moments, and generate more relevant customer-facing content.What makes the difference is that Navi is not just another chatbot. It acts as a managed AI orchestration layer that connects the right models, tools, and workflows to DIGIDECK’s own trusted business context. In DIGIDECK’s deployment, that includes Salesforce, Zoom, Google Drive, the DIGIDECK platform, and other internal knowledge sources, allowing users to work from connected business intelligence instead of fragmented systems and disconnected prompts.“Organizations do not create meaningful AI value by dropping a chatbot into the workflow,” said Alex Anderson, Chief Product Officer at GrowthIQ. “DIGIDECK committed to continuous optimization around real use cases, and that is why Navi is now helping teams improve coaching, content, onboarding, and pipeline execution.”“For us, AI is not about replacing AEs—it’s about improving every step of the sales and customer success process,” said Jack Lawton, VP of Sales at DIGIDECK. “With Navi, we can coach calls, inspect deal health, create more targeted content, and give reps the context they need to execute with more speed and consistency.”DIGIDECK is also seeing measurable value from that approach. During Q1 2026, usage analytics from the deployment showed an estimated 4,523 hours of productivity gain, representing roughly $271,000 in value at a $60 hourly rate. Navi was used on 87 of 90 days in the quarter, maintained an average response time of 0.3 to 0.4 minutes per request, and supported engagement across roughly 10 different AI tools per month.As companies look beyond disconnected AI tools and isolated experiments, DIGIDECK’s progress points to a better model: a private, managed AI platform that stays grounded in business processes, connects across systems, and turns company knowledge into measurable operational value.About GrowthIQGrowthIQ provides managed AI through private, knowledge-grounded AI deployments that help organizations turn company knowledge, data, and workflows into practical business value. Led by Navi, GrowthIQ combines a trusted private knowledge base with best-in-class AI tools to help teams automate work, improve consistency, and generate accurate outputs across everyday operations.AvailabilityStart with a risk free 21 day production pilot led by a dedicated AI advisor to prove value.Learn more at www.growthiq.ai or begin with our AI readiness assessment now: https://www.growthiq.ai/aiready

How DIGIDECK Uses GrowthIQ Navi AI Platform to Connect Systems and Drive Business Value

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.