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Nighttime traffic signal work to repair Kona Low damage

Posted on Apr 14, 2026 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that the traffic signal at Kamehameha Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) will either function in flash mode or be dark from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Crews will be conducting post storm repairs including working on a controller cabinet, repairing a computer board and reprogramming traffic signals.

The intersection will operate as a four-way-stop during the work. Stop signs will be put up to remind drivers. If vehicles arrive at the intersection at the same time, please yield to the vehicle to the right. Drivers should use their signal if turning at the intersection.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

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Nighttime traffic signal work to repair Kona Low damage

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