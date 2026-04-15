Trend Micro Introduces TrendLife™ for Families in the AI Era

Empowering families to navigate the possibilities and challenges of AI in their digital lives

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) today announced its consumer business will now operate under the TrendLife™ brand, a recognition that consumers’ digital lives are being profoundly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and all the opportunities and emerging risks it represents. As a leader in consumer digital life protection, TrendLife is building on its legacy of innovation and expertise to address these new challenges while continuing to deliver the effective solutions and services that millions of consumers worldwide depend on and have come to expect.Expanding our focus to address modern digital lifeThe cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly. While threats such as phishing, ransomware, and identity fraud continue to grow, with AI-enabled financial fraud accounting for $442 billion in global losses in 2025 , AI has introduced an entirely new dimension of risk for everyday consumers. As families integrate AI tools into their daily lives, concerns around data privacy and misuse are mounting. A TrendLife study of more than 10,000 consumers across nine countries found that 76 percent expressed moderate to extreme concern that personal information shared with AI tools could be misused, underscoring a critical and urgent need for an innovative approach to consumer digital life protection in the AI era.Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro, said:“AI is transforming how families live, learn, and connect. That demands a different kind of protection, one that does not just defend against threats but gives families real agency over their own safety and privacy as they navigate an AI-powered world. At TrendLife, we believe every family deserves to embrace what AI makes possible without sacrificing control over their digital lives."From protection to empowerment: Announcing Kaleida™, an industry-firstContinuing its legacy of innovation and almost two decades of experience through its Internet Safety for All education initiative, TrendLife has introduced Kaleida™, a first of its kind from the cybersecurity sector. Kaleida is an AI companion built for modern families. Unlike existing AI tools that serve individuals in isolation, Kaleida treats the family as a unified system, safeguarding every family member from the unique risks of the AI age, supporting children's learning, and helping with actions such as coordinating schedules. With cybersecurity and privacy as a foundation coupled with guidance and governance that each family can tailor to their needs, Kaleida delivers on a singular mission: empowering families to move forward with peace of mind in the AI era.Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer at TrendLife, added:"TrendLife represents a fundamental reimagining of what a technology company can mean to the families it serves. We have long helped families navigate the full range of online risks, and Kaleida is the latest in that evolution. What makes it ground-breaking is that it addresses an entirely new class of challenges that simply did not exist before AI. With shared context across the household and aligned to family values, this is what responsible AI governance looks like, supporting families in the moments that matter most."TrendLife is providing early access to Kaleida and will make it available to the public later in 2026.For more information about TrendLife and to join the waitlist for early access to Kaleida™, visit: trendlife.com About TrendLifeTrendLife, a global leader in consumer digital life protection, is the consumer business unit of Trend Micro providing solutions to individuals and families so they can benefit from AI while minimizing the risks. With nearly four decades of expertise and a history of pioneering research and innovation, TrendLife is trusted by millions around the world to deliver advanced solutions that address a broad range of consumer digital risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats. TrendLife is committed to empowering and protecting families in the AI era through its ground-breaking solutions and continued commitment to digital and AI literacy, providing peace of mind across the family. Learn more @ trendlife.com

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