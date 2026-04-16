Algorhythm Releases EP 'Surroundings, Vol. 1: Jamaica,' Blending Travel, Culture, and Live Creation

Algorhythm Logo Algorhythm Pic 1 Algorhythm Pic 2

ST. PETE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algorhythm , a genre-blending live band known for its fusion of reggae, rock, and electronic elements, has released Surroundings, Vol. 1: Jamaica , the first installment in a new EP series focused on creating music in real-world environments. The four-track project was written and recorded over five days in Negril, Jamaica, using a fully mobile studio setup that allowed the band to capture ideas in real time across various locations.The EP reflects Algorhythm’s commitment to documenting music as it happens, shaped directly by its surroundings. Rather than relying on traditional studio production, the band recorded on beaches, in residential spaces, and other spontaneous settings, allowing the environment to influence both sound and structure.Availability and AccessSurroundings, Vol. 1: Jamaica is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital services. Listeners can access the EP and follow upcoming releases through the band’s official channels.For more information, tour dates, and updates, please visit: https://wearealgorhythm.com/ A New Approach to Music CreationSurroundings, Vol. 1: Jamaica introduces a format centered on immediacy and cultural connection. Each track was developed through on-the-spot collaboration, including contributions from emerging Jamaican artists. This process allowed the band to integrate local influences while maintaining its signature sound.The project features four tracks: “No Storm,” “Run It,” “Come Closer,” and “Trip Around The Sun.” The focus track, “Run It,” features Monsterfrass and Ras Humble, bringing together U.S. and Caribbean styles in a unified production. Early traction includes chart placements on iTunes and radio play across Jamaica.Blending Live Performance with Modern ProductionAlgorhythm’s sound combines live instrumentation with contemporary electronic production. Members of the band have backgrounds with established acts such as SOJA, Stick Figure, and Three Legged Fox, contributing to a collaborative dynamic rooted in experience.The group’s approach emphasizes groove, rhythm, and atmosphere, drawing from reggae, dub, soul, funk, and electronic influences. This blend allows the band to create music that works both in live performance settings and recorded formats.Expanding a Global Series and Live ExperienceThe Surroundings series is designed as an ongoing project, with future releases planned in different locations around the world. Each installment will follow a similar approach, emphasizing real-time creation and local collaboration.In parallel, Algorhythm is touring throughout 2026, bringing the concept to live audiences across key U.S. markets. Their performances aim to reflect the same immersive quality found in their recordings, combining musicianship with a strong sense of atmosphere. Here is a recent article published about their music.About AlgorhythmAlgorhythm is a live band formed in 2023, featuring Trevor Young, Kyle Wareham, Kevin Offitzer, and Brandon Pescrille. The group blends reggae, rock, electronic, and soul influences into a cohesive sound shaped by live instrumentation and modern production. Their debut album Make It Last reached number one on the Billboard Reggae Charts, followed by subsequent projects that expanded their reach across streaming platforms and radio. Algorhythm focuses on creating music that reflects connection, rhythm, and environment. The band continues to expand its presence through global releases and live performances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.