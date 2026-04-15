Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Launch of Gert Sibande TVET College 4IR Digital Innovation Lab and Centre of Specialisation

Programme Director, DDG Zungu;

Honourable Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela;

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindiswa Chikunga;

Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment, Ms Judith Sithole;

Ministers and Deputy Ministers present;

Premier of Mpumalanga Province, Hon Mandla Ndlovu;

Gert Sibande District Executive Mayor, Cllr WM Mngomezulu;

Principal of Gert Sibande TVET College, Ms Zine Beku-Matlala;

Leadership of the College Council and Management;

Representative of SASOL, Ms Thabile Makgala;

Representative of FESTO, Mr Brett Wallace;

Chairperson of the NYDA, Dr Sunshine Myende;

All Representatives from Industry and Organised business present;

The Students, Academics and Members of the community;

Distinguished Partners and Donors;

Community Leaders;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Good Afternoon!

It is a great privilege and an honour to stand before you today as we gather to mark the launch of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory.

The establishment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Digital Innovation Lab, along with the Centre of Specialisation for artisan training, represents a significant advancement in our efforts to cultivate a capable, skilled and competitive South Africa.

These centres connect education with industry, empower young people with forward-looking skills, and position Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a driver of economic growth and social transformation.

The work beginning here will ripple outward, motivating communities, empowering youth, and strengthening South Africa’s voice in the global dialogue on technology and human progress. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping cognition, operations, and problem-solving at a pivotal moment in history.

However, this transformation is uneven. Access, opportunity, and ability are not equitably distributed. The benefits of AI remain concentrated in centres of excellence, while rural schools, township innovators, and many communities remain excluded.

If AI is to serve humanity, it must be inclusive, bridging divides, empowering the many, and ensuring South Africa’s voice is influential in shaping global progress.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that by 2030, tasks will be nearly evenly divided between humans and machines. AI may displace 92 million roles but create 170 million new jobs globally, a net gain of 78 million.

For South Africa, however, unemployment, inequality, and poverty, compounded by the digital divide, risk deepening exclusion. New jobs will arise in skilled sectors, leaving unskilled workers vulnerable to automation. Access to digital tools, affordable internet, and advanced skills remains inconsistent, limiting adaptation.

Please hear me with an open heart. I do not speak of AI to discourage its use, but to elevate the importance of readiness for the transformation already upon us.

AI is not here to reduce human dignity, but to expand human potential. It is a partner in progress, a catalyst for creativity, and a bridge to new horizons. The question is not whether AI will transform society, but how and who will benefit.

AI must be seen as a driver of economic development, enhancing productivity, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities.

This laboratory therefore matters because it allows us to shape outcomes rather than react to them. It creates a platform for the institution to evolve into a hub of inclusive innovation, where research addresses societal needs and the future of work is shaped around people.

Ladies and Gentlemen, technology is a valuable tool, but it cannot lead development alone. Genuine advancement requires integration with human agency, cultural context, and moral leadership. Individuals, policies, and leaders are essential.

History warns us of transitions unmanaged that led to industries collapsing, communities left behind, jobs lost, trust broken.

We cannot afford to repeat those mistakes. This transformation must be guided by wisdom, compassion, and responsibility, ensuring technology becomes a bridge to inclusion, not a barrier to dignity.

The success of AI will be judged not by efficiency alone, but by its ability to strengthen social cohesion, expand opportunities, and restore confidence in our collective future. That obligation lies in places like this lab, where we must ask:

● How do we build AI systems that help people, not just businesses?

● How do we ensure workers gain new skills instead of being replaced?

● How do we close the digital gap so all may benefit?

● How do we share AI’s benefits widely across society?

These are moral, financial, and human questions requiring collaboration.

I must indicate that South Africa’s successful adoption of AI will depend less on algorithms than on building a workforce skilled in data literacy, cloud computing, ethical governance, and applied AI integration. We must embed 4IR technologies into artisan training to ensure graduates are industry-ready.

Our Government is developing a comprehensive response through the Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy, released for public comment in April 2026. Once approved, it will establish national priorities, norms, and sector-specific strategies across manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transport, and trade.

The policy introduces interventions for capacity building and digital infrastructure, integrating AI into all levels of education to create a pipeline of talent. It envisions AI hubs and super-computing facilities to empower startups and small enterprises, democratising access and distributing benefits across communities.

In Addition, last month, I challenged federations to draft a Digital Workers’ Charter, a covenant entrenching the Right to Retraining, Data Sovereignty, and Digital Dignity, and safeguarding the principle of Human in the Loop. The Charter should ensure technology serves workers by:

Mandating consultations with workers on automation decisions.

Establishing binding transition plans with impact assessments.

Creating reskilling funds supported by an automation levy.

Targeting rural investments to combat inequality.

Higher education institutions must partner in preparing people for jobs in the AI-driven economy. Those displaced must have pathways to retraining, strengthening resilience.

AI must also serve as a transformative force in rural industrialisation, evolving traditional economies into modern, diversified hubs. Integrating AI into agriculture, manufacturing, and services can enhance productivity, elevate product value, and expand market access. This is how we make the digital future equitable, inclusive and considerate.

We also need to make ethical oversight a top priority so that conscience, openness, and responsibility drive innovation. This AI laboratory, as an innovation centre, will be a catalyst to improve learning and productivity but also form part of our path into an inclusive digital future.

Through the 4IR Digital Innovation Lab and Centre of Specialisation, we declare that AI will be harnessed to empower, not erode; to strengthen, not weaken; to ensure all stand as beneficiaries of transformation, not casualties of change.

To the students here today: you are not just preparing for the future; you are being called to shape it. Use this laboratory to experiment, to question, and to lead.

To the researchers and faculty, your role in guiding this transformation is critical. The knowledge you produce here has the potential to influence not only industries but lives as well.

To the leaders and partners: your investment demonstrates foresight and responsibility. Its true return will be measured in impact, not just innovation.

Let this LAB be a sign of South Africa's readiness, a site where we tell the world that we are ready for this transformation. To more of such transformative and futuristic initiatives!

I thank you, Inkomu.

