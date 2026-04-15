Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: Gifting of Coins to Members of NICOC

Programme Director,

Members of the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee,

Acting Coordinator for Intelligence,

Leaders of our intelligence and security services,

Today is not a ceremonial indulgence. It is a reaffirmation of mandate, of law, and of responsibility.

We gather under the authority of the National Strategic Intelligence Act 39 of 1994, specifically Section 4, which does not merely constitute a committee, but establishes the Republic’s central nervous system for intelligence coordination. NICOC is where the fragmented becomes unified, where information becomes insight, and where insight must become action.

The coins I present to you today, bearing the insignia of the National Centre for Intelligence Coordination (NCIC), (which is in all intents and purposes, the Office of the Coordinator for Intelligence), are not tokens. They are markers of duty.

Each element on this coin reflects the mandate you carry. The five stars represent you, the statutory members of NICOC, drawn from the core intelligence disciplines of the Republic. Domestic intelligence, Foreign intelligence, Defence intelligence, Crime intelligence, and the coordinating authority vested in the Office of the Coordinator.

You are not parallel structures. You are one system, defined in law and bound in purpose.

At the centre stands the secretary bird, not a passive observer, but a decisive hunter of threats. It does not merely watch. It identifies, engages, and neutralises.This is the standard expected of our intelligence community, not reaction, but anticipation and disruption.

Beneath it lies the protea, the enduring symbol of our nation, resilient, diverse, and sovereign. It is not the state alone that you serve, but the constitutional identity and integrity of the Republic. The protea reminds us that intelligence exists to protect the people, the Constitution, and the future of South Africa.

Encircling all of this is the mark of NCIC, the Office of the Coordinator, where your efforts converge, where national priorities are defined, and where coherence must prevail over fragmentation.

Let me be clear, coordination is not a bureaucratic exercise. It is a strategic function. Where coordination fails, Threats are missed; Signals are ignored and the state is exposed

Conversely, where coordination succeeds, Threats are pre-empted; Resources are aligned and the Republic is secured without noise NICOC must never become a forum of reports. It must remain a centre of decision, integration, and direction.

As you receive this coin, you are reminded that intelligence must be timely, actionable, and relevant. Rivalry between structures must give way to national interest. Silence in the face of threat is failure. Coordination without consequence is complacency. This coin binds you not to symbolism, but to performance.

Let it be a reminder to all of us that you operate in an environment defined by complexity, characterised amongst other, by transnational criminal networks, espionage and foreign interference, economic sabotage, as well as emerging technological threats.

These are not abstract risks. They are active, evolving, and deliberate. Your duty, as constituted under law, is to ensure that the Republic is never blind, never surprised, and never unprepared.

Let me conclude by stating that today, as I hand you this NCIC coin, I do so with a simple expectation:

That you will embody the unity it represents,

That you will execute the mandate it reflects,

And that you will protect what it stands for, the sovereignty, security, and constitutional order of South Africa.

This coin does not grant authority. It reminds you of the authority you already carry, and the responsibility that comes with it.

I thank you.

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