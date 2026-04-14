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Governor Newsom issues proclamation setting special election for California Congressional District 14

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor o f the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order that a special election shall be held on the 18th day of August 2026, within the 14th Congressional District o f the State, to fill the vacancy in the office of the U.S. House of Representatives from said district resulting from the resignation of Representative Eric Swalwell.

View the proclamation here.

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Governor Newsom issues proclamation setting special election for California Congressional District 14

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