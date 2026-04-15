St. Genevieve Students Secure Meeting with Governor's Top Education Advisor as Decision Looms

Brooks Allen, Education Policy Advisor to Governor Newsom stands Center with St. Genevieve Students

“Your timing is good,” advisor tells students after extended meeting, signaling a critical window as Governor weighs decision

PANORAMA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rare show of access and influence, four students from St. Genevieve Parish Schools in Panorama City, CA secured and led an extended meeting with Brooks Allen, Education Policy Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, pressing California’s case for participation in the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship (FTCS) Program at a moment the administration signaled remains undecided.Originally scheduled for 30 minutes, the meeting stretched beyond an hour, with Allen engaging directly, asking questions, and encouraging the students’ advocacy. At one point, he underscored the significance of their efforts, telling them, “your timing is good,” reinforcing that the Governor’s office is still actively weighing the decision.The FTCS Program marks the first time federal dollars will be available nationwide to expand educational opportunity. However, each state’s governor must choose whether to opt in—placing the decision squarely at the state level.The meeting—secured by the students themselves—marks a major step in what they call “A Valiant Effort,” a growing, student-led campaign urging California to participate in the program, which could bring billions of dollars in scholarship funding to students across the state.Joining the students were Samara Palko of the California Catholic Conference and Rachel Elginsmith, CEO of The Basic Fund—both invited by the students.During the discussion, students addressed common misconceptions about the program, emphasizing that public school students would also be eligible and that funding would supplement—not reduce—existing public school resources. They pointed to the potential for billions in additional funding to strengthen schools across California.Students also highlighted growing public support. A November poll by Democrats for Education Reform found that 59% of Californians support the program, with even higher support among voters of color.Freshman Manuel Melgar-Atanaya told Allen, “We’ve been working hard on this issue. We’re talking to anyone who will listen—and sometimes people who don’t. If that poll were taken today, I’m confident the numbers would be even higher.”The students outlined their next major initiative: a coordinated effort to mail 15,000 postcards urging Governor Newsom to “Say Yes to the FTCS.” The campaign will feature a symbolic, student-led effort in which students will stand in place, forming a continuous line as a single postcard is passed from the youngest to the oldest student—traveling hand-to-hand through all 1,122 students from the preschool door to the Panorama City Post Office a half-mile away, where the oldest senior will hand it to the postmaster for mailing.They also raised concerns about limited in-state media coverage. While Allen noted he had seen national reporting, he acknowledged that California-based coverage has been minimal.The meeting itself underscores the grassroots nature of the campaign. During a prior visit to Sacramento, a student struck up a conversation with a café owner near the Capitol, which ultimately led to the meeting being arranged.“She asked about my purple shirt that read, ‘Governor Newsom, Say Yes to the FTCS,’ and I explained how important it is for the governor to say yes,” said freshman Mariam Kaladzhyan. “I told her the money will go to other states if he says no. She said she knew people who could help—and the next thing I knew, I was on my way back to Sacramento to meet with Mr. Allen.”Students presented Allen with 10 purple postcards signed by voters and noted they have collected an additional 15,000 to be mailed next month. Schools across California—including in the Diocese of Oakland—are now joining the effort.The campaign is also drawing national attention, with interest from states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.The four students are part of a Leadership and Advocacy course offered by St. Genevieve in partnership with Seton Hill University, where students can earn college credit while working toward a single goal: persuading Governor Newsom to opt into the program.Students prepared extensively for the meeting, studying Allen’s role in the landmark Williams v. California case and conducting outreach to Sacramento media.“This is one major step in a long race,” said Luca Rios. “It was successful because we listened carefully—and so did he. I think it resonated when I connected this moment to Williams v. California. That case became the foundation for equity in education, and now the FTCS can become the ladder.”“I really felt like I was taking the lead on behalf of kids and families across California,” said Melgar-Atanaya. “This is about making sure more students have opportunities.”Students say the meeting has only strengthened their resolve.“This is a valiant effort,” said student leader Jolie Avelenda. “We’re showing up, doing the work, and making sure our voices are heard.”St. Genevieve Parish Schools is a National School of Character serving students from preschool through 12th grade and has the largest enrollment of any archdiocesan or parish school in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

St. Genevieve Students Lead Rally Advocating for Governor Newsom to Say Yes to Billions of Federal Dollars for scholarships

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