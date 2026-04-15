Step Into the World of Dragon Quest A New Adventure Begins at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island

Experience Japan’s Most Iconic RPG in a Real-Life

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are traveling to the Kansai region—home to the vibrant cities of Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe—an extraordinary adventure awaits you at Nijigen no Mori. Located on the scenic Awaji Island, this unique anime park brings Japan's legendary stories to life. One of the park's crown jewels is "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time ," a massive, outdoor "Field RPG" that seamlessly blends the digital and physical worlds. Rather than just watching a screen, you become the protagonist of your own journey. Equipped with your Adventure’s Emblem, you will explore a meticulously recreated medieval village and forest, interact with townspeople, and search for hidden treasures. It is a family-friendly experience where both adults and kids can enjoy the thrill of becoming a hero to save the world.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Dragon Quest" series and the 5th anniversary of this attraction, we are excited to announce a major Remastered Renewal launching on April 24, 2026 (Friday). This update is designed to offer a fresh experience for both newcomers and returning fans. By combining physical structures like castles, towns, and shrines with the latest technology, the park allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Quest like never before. The updated storyline ensures that even those who have visited in the past will discover a completely different and thrilling adventure.

As part of this renewal, a brand-new sub-quest will make its debut: "The Foreign Prince and the Mysterious Tablet." In this new story, the main quest set in the world of the "Zenithian Trilogy " —where you hunt for the Golden Bracelet—intertwines with adventures from another dimension. Alongside the existing sub-quest "The Making of a Merry Man," players can now enjoy even more original story content. You will choose one of three mysterious stone tablets (Blue, Yellow, or Red) and begin your mission by collecting tablet fragments hidden throughout the area. For the first time, fans will experience a surprise collaboration of iconic characters that transcends the boundaries of the series—a unique experience found only here on Awaji Island.

■Event Overview

Launch Date:

April 24, 2026 (Friday)

Location:

Dragon Quest Island (Inside Nijigen no Mori, Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture)

Admission (Gold Ticket - Includes Sub-Quest):

•Adults (Ages 12+): 5,400 JPY – 6,500 JPY

•Children (Ages 5–11): 3,100 JPY – 3,800 JPY (Prices include tax and vary by season)

Official Website:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/?utm_campaign=pr

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

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