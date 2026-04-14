Repeat Child Sex Predator in the Panhandle Added to Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Christopher Domingo Carrillo – a convicted and repeat child sex predator – to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Christopher Domingo Carrillo, 39, from Amarillo, has been wanted out of Potter Co. since Nov. 17, 2025, after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Additionally, on Dec. 1, 2025, warrants for his arrest were issued out of Deaf Smith Co. for indecency with a child by sexual contact (two counts) and sexual assault of a child (five counts). In July 2018, following an incident with a 13-year-old child in Deaf Smith Co., Carrillo was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure. He received five years of probation for those offenses.

Carrillo is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has ties to Amarillo and Hereford. More information about Carrillo or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 25 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 18 sex offenders and three gang members – with $40,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-37)