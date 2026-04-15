Sean Daniels Named Executive Director of Bigvision, Home of the 309 Social Club

Executive Director Sean Daniels

Recovery Arts Project to become a central pillar for Bigvision; 4,000-square-foot NYC space to serve as a hub for recovery and creativity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigvision Community has announced the appointment of Sean Daniels as its new Executive Director, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s growth. Less than a year after Bigvision and the Recovery Arts Project, founded by Daniels, entered into a transformative partnership, the two entities will now formally integrate operations under Daniels’ leadership.This next chapter expands Bigvision’s mission beyond providing sober spaces and peer support for young adults. Its flagship venue, the 309 Social Club, a 4,000-square-foot substance-free social club in Manhattan, will now also serve as a dynamic creative hub for artists in recovery. The space will support the development of theater, television, film, and animation projects.The announcement comes at a critical time. Overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 42, with one life lost approximately every seven minutes. The economic impact of addiction in the United States exceeds $1.5 trillion annually.Founded in 2015, Bigvision Community is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young adults in their 20s and 30s who are in recovery from substance use. Through a combination of educational programming, social events, and peer connection, Bigvision has helped thousands sustain long-term recovery. The launch of the 309 Social Club earlier this year marked a major expansion of its programming, creating the first independent substance-free social club in Manhattan.Over the past year, the Recovery Arts Project has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, partnering with the Clinton Foundation to expand naloxone access in theaters nationwide, and working with organizations including the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, and the Terrence McNally Foundation to develop new, recovery-centered works.“We are excited to welcome Sean Daniels to the Bigvision team as our Executive Director. Sean and I know each other through his incredible work at The Recovery Arts Project and with Sean’s energy and creativity and knowledge of the recovery world, I know that we will launch Bigvision into the next stage in a significant way for the recovery world in NY and beyond.” – Eve Goldberg, Founder“I have long admired Eve and the way she has transformed personal tragedy into life-saving impact for countless young people. The 309 Social Club will become a hub for recovery-forward art, theater, comedy, sports, and community. These are big ambitions, but the addiction crisis in our country demands it. As someone who struggled to get sober, it’s a lifelong goal to create the kind of support, community, and resources I couldn’t find—and to do so in a way that is joyful, creative, and actually fun to be around.” – Sean Daniels, Executive Director, BigvisionBigvision Community is dedicated to the memory of Isaac Goldberg Volkmar who struggled to find a peer community to support his recovery. Unfortunately, Isaac tragically passed away from an accidental overdose in 2014. We hope his legacy will live on in the lives of those empowered by our community.Sean Daniels is an internationally recognized theater director, writer, and arts leader known for innovative, community-based work. He is the founder of the Recovery Arts Project and a leading advocate for using the arts to address addiction and recovery.As an artist, he has been a NYTimes Critic Pick as a director and a writer. His play The White Chip, a New York Times Critic’s Pick and Drama League Award nominee for “Best Revival,” has been performed around the world as a catalyst for community conversation and connection. It currently just closed Off-Broadway produced by Hank Azaria, Jason Biggs, and Tony winners John Larroquette and Annaleigh Ashford, and in London produced by Daneille Tarento “Plays save lives in all kinds of ways. I would bet that The White Chip has and will,” said The New York Times. He is the former Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Dad’s Garage in Atlanta, GA. His geotargeted anti-stigma campaign reached almost 35M people. A USF analysis of the program found that it had “significant impacts in aspects of nearly every domain of addiction stigma.”

Sean Daniels speaks at Clinton Global Initative

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