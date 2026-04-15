Amy Schisler Keeps 40-Year Girl Scout Camp Tradition Alive While Helping Girls Build Confidence and Leadership Skills

Amy Schisler

Summer Roundup continues to show what real-world experience can do for the next generation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As screen time keeps going up and real connection feels harder to find, a lot of parents are asking the same thing: where are kids actually learning confidence and leadership today? For Amy Schisler, the answer hasn’t changed: Girl Scouts.

Through Summer Roundup, a volunteer-run Girl Scout camp now in its 40th year, Schisler has helped create a space where girls can step outside their comfort zones and figure out who they are. She’s been the director for 19 years and has continued to build on a program that focuses on real experience, not just talk.

“I inherited a very popular program,” says Schisler. “I’ve expanded it, and it’s become my favorite week of the year. It’s run entirely by volunteers, and I see it as part of my ministry to help create the leaders of tomorrow. Girls leave Summer Roundup with confidence, a stronger sense of self, and skills they carry into their everyday lives.”

Her goal is to make sure every girl who wants to attend Summer Roundup has the opportunity to do so, she adds. Summer Roundup offers scholarships and registration assistance. Schisler says this experience should be open to everyone. "At the end of the day, it’s about raising the leaders of tomorrow and empowering these girls and young women to discover themselves,” she states. “It’s a safe space, away from boys, competition, and the pressures of everyday life."

At its core, Summer Roundup reflects what Girl Scouts has always been about: giving girls the chance to lead, make decisions, and grow into themselves. Whether it’s through troop activities or camp experiences like this, girls are put in situations where they have to step up, work together, and build real confidence that stays with them long after they pack up and head home.

"What makes Summer Roundup different is that it’s run entirely by volunteers, many of whom were campers themselves. That’s helped keep the heart of the program intact for 40 years. It’s not just something that’s taught, it’s something girls see and experience firsthand," Schisler explains.

At camp, girls learn to work together, try new things, and build skills they’ll actually use in their lives. In a world that’s becoming more digital by the day, that kind of experience matters more than ever.

Outside of camp, Schisler continues to challenge herself in the same way she encourages her campers to do. She’s currently working on Book 5 of her Buffalo Springs series, Limestone and Lace, while finishing her next children’s book, Tucker the Happy Dog. She’s also preparing to walk El Camino in May 2027 for the third time.

Her work also extends into faith-based leadership. Through Psalm 91 Ministries, Schisler leads pilgrimages designed for reflection and personal growth. She is currently in Poland on a spiritual journey and is accepting registrations for her upcoming pilgrimage to Champion, Wisconsin, where a limited number of spots are still available.

“At the end of the day, I always like to share what we experienced,” says Schisler. “I post updates on what we did each day during the pilgrimage, so people can follow along. It’s an amazing journey, and I’m truly honored to be strengthening my faith in Poland.”

About Amy Schisler

Amy Schisler is an educator, author, and youth development advocate focused on helping young people grow through leadership and experience. She has served as director of Summer Roundup for 19 years and continues to lead faith-based pilgrimages through Psalm 91 Ministries.

To learn more about Schisler and her work, click here: https://amyschislerauthor.com/

Amy Schisler is available for interviews.

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