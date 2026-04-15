Nearly Half of U.S. Adults Carry HSV-1—Yet Misunderstanding Still Drives Stigma

PositiveSingles Launches Herpes Education Initiative During STD Awareness Month to Improve Awareness and Encourage Testing

Stigma thrives where understanding is missing. Clear information can replace fear with confidence.” — John Martinuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During STD Awareness Month, PositiveSingles® is drawing attention to a reality many people overlook: herpes stigma is not driven by the condition itself, but by how widely it is misunderstood.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of U.S. adults carry HSV-1, yet awareness and understanding of the virus still lag far behind its prevalence. Many people misunderstand how herpes is transmitted, overestimate its impact, or feel uncertain about when testing is necessary—fueling unnecessary fear, confusion, and social stigma.For many individuals, the emotional burden of herpes is often heavier than the medical reality. A significant number of people who carry the virus may not even realize it, highlighting the gap between perception and truth.On PositiveSingles, questions about testing, diagnosis, and disclosure remain among the most discussed topics within the community, reflecting a continued need for clear, reliable information.“People aren’t just dealing with herpes—they’re dealing with the misconceptions around it,” said John Martinuk, spokesperson of PositiveSingles. “Stigma thrives where understanding is missing.”To address this gap, PositiveSingles has introduced a herpes education resource focused on one of the most misunderstood areas: testing. The guide provides clear, accessible information on when to consider testing, how different testing methods work, and how to interpret results—helping individuals replace uncertainty with knowledge. More information is available at https://www.positivesingles.com/herpes-testing-guide The initiative is also supported by a dedicated STD Testing Day campaign, designed to make testing more accessible and approachable. Through partnerships with trusted at-home testing providers, PositiveSingles offers more convenient and affordable options, helping reduce barriers for individuals considering STD testing. Additional details can be found at https://www.positivesingles.com/stdtestingday By combining education with accessible resources, PositiveSingles aims to challenge long-standing misconceptions and encourage more informed, stigma-free conversations around herpes and sexual health.Beyond education, PositiveSingles continues to support a global community where individuals living with STDs can connect openly, share experiences, and rebuild confidence without judgment.As STD Awareness Month encourages people to take control of their sexual health, PositiveSingles hopes to shift the narrative: herpes is not rare—but misunderstanding it still is.About PositiveSinglesPositiveSingles, founded in 2001, is one of the world’s largest online communities supporting people living with STDs, including herpes, HPV, and HIV. The platform provides a safe, stigma-free space where members can connect, share experiences, and access educational resources. Through its ongoing efforts, PositiveSingles aims to reduce stigma and promote greater awareness of sexual health.

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