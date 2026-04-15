Cannabis Delivery Rio Rancho NM: Veterans Launch Access Memo Serving 87124 and 87144

Kyle and Ivy Masterson, founders of Access Memo, launching cannabis delivery in Rio Rancho, NM serving 87124 and 87144.

Veteran-owned cannabis delivery now serving Rio Rancho NM (87124 & 87144) with private, scheduled access and top-shelf products.

After service, you realize not everything is built for you. So we created something that is.” — Kyle Masterson

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A veteran-owned company is redefining cannabis access in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Access Memo, founded by retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Kyle Masterson, a 20-year combat veteran with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and Army Behavioral Health Sergeant Ivy Masterson, has launched a structured cannabis delivery service serving zip codes 87124 and 87144.Like many veterans transitioning into civilian life, the Mastersons were searching for something that actually fit their lifestyle. “We weren’t trying to build a business,” said Ivy Masterson. “We were trying to build something that actually fit how people live here in Rio Rancho.”Today, Access Memo introduces a modern approach to cannabis delivery in Rio Rancho, focused on structure, privacy, and simplicity. Customers can order online and schedule delivery directly to their home, creating a predictable experience for those searching for cannabis delivery in Rio Rancho NM, weed delivery 87124 and 87144, or even “weed delivery near me.” Instead of relying on the traditional retail model, Access Memo provides scheduled delivery windows, indoor-grown pesticide-free cannabis, transparent pricing, and discreet service straight to a persons home. “After service, you realize not everything is built for you,” said Kyle Masterson. “So we created something that is.”Built from the ground up in New MexicoBefore launching delivery, the Mastersons built their cannabis operation from scratch in northern New Mexico—renovating a former movie theater into a fully indoor cultivation facility. Without prior industry experience, they relied on discipline, mentorship, and persistence to develop a controlled, pesticide-free system. “We had to learn everything ourselves,” Ivy said. “But that gave us control over quality—and that’s what people are getting here in Rio Rancho.” As a result, customers now receive cannabis sourced directly from this environment, ensuring consistency from cultivation to delivery.Supporting Veterans and Families in Rio RanchoWhile cannabis delivery is the service, the mission is broader: creating a system that works for people navigating real life in Rio Rancho and the greater Albuquerque area. For many veterans and families, traditional dispensary environments can feel rushed, impersonal, or uncomfortable. Because of this, Access Memo was designed to remove that friction through private, structured delivery. “There are a lot of people here in Rio Rancho still trying to figure things out,” said Kyle. “We’ve been there.” Ultimately, by offering a more controlled and private experience, the company aims to support a more balanced, stigma-free way forward.A New Standard for Cannabis Delivery in Rio RanchoAs demand continues to grow, Access Memo is positioning itself as a leading cannabis delivery service in Rio Rancho, NM. By focusing on structure, product quality, and customer experience, the company is helping redefine how cannabis is accessed locally—giving customers more control over their time and experience. For many, it’s the first time cannabis access feels aligned with their daily routine.Now Serving Rio Rancho, NM (87124 & 87144)Currently, Access Memo is offering cannabis delivery throughout Rio Rancho, New Mexico. In addition, new customers can access limited-time founding offers, structured delivery scheduling, and exclusive local promotions.About The Memo & Access MemoThe Memo is a veteran-owned cannabis company based in New Mexico, specializing in indoor, pesticide-free cultivation. Access Memo is its delivery platform, providing cannabis delivery in Rio Rancho, NM with a focus on privacy, consistency, and a modern customer experience.

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