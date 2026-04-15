Special Investigating Unit secures preservation orders to recover R19 million UIF TERS fraud

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained preservation orders from the Special Tribunal over assets worth millions, following its investigation into fraudulent claims amounting to R19,183,197.34 that Nako Mang Trading Enterprise CC made to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) under the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The preserved assets include:

two residential properties in Turffontein, Gauteng

an agricultural holding in Union Forests Plantation Agricultural Holdings

Toyota Dyna

Hyundai TQ H-1

Mercedes-Benz W205

Karet 1800 T Nosecone trailer

The Special Tribunal has interdicted the respondents from selling, transferring, or encumbering these assets, and directed the Registrar of Deeds to endorse title deeds with restrictions and register caveats to prevent disposal without Tribunal approval.

The SIU investigation revealed that Nako Mang Trading Enterprise fraudulently applied for UIF TERS benefits between 2020 and 2023, misrepresenting employment relationships. Affidavits from purported employees confirmed the company never employed them. Instead of paying workers as required, the funds were diverted into personal accounts of directors and associates.

The SIU’s investigation revealed that Mr Nikluis Manuel, director of Nako Mang, purchased vehicles in cash immediately after UIF disbursements and retained portions of the funds as “commission.” Downstream beneficiaries included Ms Khanyi Angel Nokukhanya, who received R569,920.21 from Nako Mang’s UIF proceeds, later applied towards property acquisitions. This pattern of layering and integration is consistent with money laundering, which disguises the unlawful origin of public funds through movable and immovable assets.

The preservation orders ensure that these assets remain secure and are not dissipated before the finalisation of civil recovery proceedings. The SIU will seek to recover losses suffered by the UIF, which amount to more than R148.4 million across multiple companies implicated in fraudulent TERS claims.

Through these proceedings, the SIU reinforces its mandate to protect public funds, hold perpetrators accountable, and restore integrity in the administration of relief schemes. This action is necessary to safeguard public funds, prevent further dissipation of assets, and strengthen the prospects of recovery to the UIF.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate allegations made in respect of the affairs of the Unemployment Insurance Fund in terms of Proclamation R.8 of 2021. The SIU investigated TERS payments to persons who were not entitled to receive such payments and those who submitted false, irregular, invalid or defective applications to the UIF, including the causes of such maladministration.

The SIU remains committed to holding accountable those who unlawfully benefit from public funds and to ensuring that monies intended for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic are recovered. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State, including funds paid for services not rendered.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Selby Makgotho

Cell: 083 718 6128

E-mail: siumedia@siu.org.za

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