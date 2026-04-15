Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Technology Lab at Gcinibandla Primary School
The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, in collaboration with Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light, will officially hand over a fully equipped Technology Lab to learners and educators at Gcinibandla Primary School in the Eastern Cape Province.
This initiative is part of Government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide, enhance access to technology in rural schools, and empower learners with critical digital skills for the future.
The handover details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue: Gcinibandla Primary School, Majola, Port St John’s, Eastern Cape
RSVP & Enquiries:
Ms Mandisa Mbele
Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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