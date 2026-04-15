Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Technology Lab at Gcinibandla Primary School

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, in collaboration with Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light, will officially hand over a fully equipped Technology Lab to learners and educators at Gcinibandla Primary School in the Eastern Cape Province.

This initiative is part of Government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide, enhance access to technology in rural schools, and empower learners with critical digital skills for the future.

The handover details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Gcinibandla Primary School, Majola, Port St John’s, Eastern Cape

RSVP & Enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele

Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates