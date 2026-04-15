Renown Lending Announces Expansion into India to Support Growing Investor Demand

Renown Lending Kalpi Prasad

Adelaide-based lender expands into India as sophisticated investors seek secure, high-yield opportunities in Australia.

Text: We are seeing a clear shift where global investors are prioritising stability and yield, and Australia offers both. India is a natural next step for us.” — Kalpi Prasad

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renown Lending , a fast-growing Australian non-bank lender, has announced its strategic expansion into India, with operations expected to commence within the next two months. This move comes in response to increasing demand from sophisticated Indian investors seeking exposure to the Australian private credit market.Australia continues to be viewed globally as a stable and transparent investment destination, underpinned by strong legal frameworks, reliable property markets, and consistent economic performance. For international investors, particularly those in India, this stability is being matched with attractive returns that are increasingly difficult to find in traditional markets.Renown Lending has seen a significant rise in enquiries from offshore investors looking to deploy capital into asset-backed lending opportunities across Australia. These investors are not only seeking security of capital but also higher yields, often outperforming conventional fixed-income products in their home markets.The expansion into India will allow Renown Lending to build direct relationships with high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors who are actively looking to diversify their portfolios internationally. By establishing a presence on the ground, the company aims to provide greater transparency, improved communication, and a streamlined pathway for cross-border investment.Renown Lending specialises in short-term, property-backed lending solutions for Australian businesses that do not meet traditional bank criteria. Its flexible approach to underwriting, combined with a strong focus on asset security and exit strategies, has made it an attractive platform for investors seeking both risk mitigation and consistent returns.The company’s lending model is built around real assets, typically secured by residential, commercial, or development property, with conservative loan-to-value ratios and clearly defined repayment strategies. This disciplined approach has been a key driver in attracting both domestic and international capital.As global financial markets continue to evolve, private credit is emerging as a preferred asset class for investors seeking diversification and yield. Renown Lending is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift by connecting international capital with Australian opportunities in a responsible and structured manner.The move into India is part of a broader international growth strategy, with the company continuing to explore additional markets where investor demand aligns with its lending capabilities. Renown Lending remains committed to its core philosophy of delivering fast, flexible, and ethical funding solutions while providing investors with access to high-quality, asset-backed opportunities.

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