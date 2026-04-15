Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads e-waste recycling imbizo at Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality, 16 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Ms Bernice Swarts, will on 16 April 2026 lead the E-Waste Recycling Imbizo at Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality in Mothibistad, Kuruman, in the Northern Cape Province.

The E-Waste Recycling Imbizo aims to raise awareness and highlight the importance of responsible and sound management of electrical and electronic waste devices such as computers, phones, fridges etc, and showcase the socio-economic opportunities that exist within the e-waste sector by incentivizing E-Waste collection through a fair and equitable system, therefore encouraging participation; as well as linking municipalities and Producers Responsibility Organizations with certified e-waste recyclers to ensure compliance with e-waste recycling standards, including SMME creation, growth and job opportunities and enhancing environmental protection and quality.

The E-Waste Recycling Imbizo is a collaborative effort among the DFFE, Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality, John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, Northern Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and all government entities across all three spheres. The Deputy Minister will also visit the EE Phepha Buy Back Centre.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Ministerial e-waste recycling programme & imbizo

Date: Thursday, 16 April 2026

Time: 10:30am

Venue: Thabo Moorosi Multi-Purpose Centre, Mothibistad, Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality, Northern Cape

Part 3: Site visit to the EE Phepha Buy Back Centre

Date: Thursday, 16 April 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: EE Phepha Buy Back Centre, Mothibistad, Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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