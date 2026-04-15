National School of Government and Tshwane University of Technology host inaugural Digital Transformation Public Lecture in Polokwane, 16 Apr

In a strategic partnership, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and the National School of Government (NSG) will host the inaugural Digital Transformation Public Lecture on 16 April 2026 at the TUT Polokwane Campus in Limpopo Province.

Bringing the event to the Polokwane Campus underscores TUT’s strong commitment to inclusive digital development, ensuring that rural and regional communities are not left behind in South Africa’s and Africa’s digital transformation journey.

The lecture aims to foster meaningful dialogue on digital governance, stimulate innovative thinking among students and public officials, and strengthen collaboration between academia and government in addressing societal challenges through technology.

The lecture will be delivered under the theme: “Digital Transformation for Inclusive Governance”

Distinguished speakers include:

Mr Melvyn Lubega, Head of the Digital Services Unit in the Presidency of South Africa. A globally recognised technology entrepreneur and policy advisor, Mr Lubega has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s national digital transformation agenda.

Ambassador Philip Thigo, Special Envoy on Technology for the Republic of Kenya. An award-winning expert in digital diplomacy and ICT-driven governance, Ambassador Thigo brings extensive experience in advancing technology for development across Africa.

Their participation highlights the value of cross-border collaboration, as African countries stand to gain significantly from sharing best practices in e-governance, digital identity, open data, and inclusive digital service delivery.

The public lecture targets public servants across all spheres of government and TUT students, particularly those in the Faculty of Humanities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into real-world applications of digital governance, while public officials will acquire practical, cutting-edge knowledge to improve service delivery and drive innovation in the public sector.

This initiative forms part of a broader effort to develop tech-enabled public servants capable of leading South Africa’s digital transformation and enhancing responsive, citizen-centred governance.

Media invitation

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the inaugural Digital Transformation Public Lecture hosted by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and the National School of Government (NSG).

Date: Thursday, 16 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology, Polokwane Campus, Limpopo Province

For media inquiries, please contact:

NSG: Ms Malebo Ralehlaka

Cell: 082 802 1752

E-mail: Malebo.ralaehlaka@thensg.gov.za

TUT: Phaphama Tshisikhawe - University Spokesperson

Cell: 066 211 1441

E-mail: tshisikhawerpt@tut.ac.za

#GovZAUpdates