Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,788 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Local Economic Development Summit, 15 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday, 15 April 2026, address the two-day National Local Economic Development (LED) Summit, which takes place Birchwood Hotel, Johannesburg.

The summit is convened by the Department of Small Business Development, in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The theme for the event is  “Re-engineering Local Economies: A Collaborative Blueprint for Small Enterprise Growth and Ease of Doing Business.”

The summit serves as a high-level national platform that brings together government, the private sector, academia, development finance institutions and other key stakeholders to advance coordinated and practical solutions for inclusive local economic growth.

The gathering takes place at a critical juncture as government seeks to reposition local economic development as a central pillar of South Africa’s developmental agenda. 

This focus aims to accelerate economic growth, support job creation and strengthen the resilience of local economies, particularly in townships and informal sectors such as rural areas.

Deliberations will focus on strengthening the implementation of local economic development, improving intergovernmental coordination through the District Development Model, and unlocking opportunities for small, medium, and micro enterprises (MSMEs). 

Details of President Ramaphosa's participation are as follows:
Date: 15 April 2026
Time: 09h00
Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya 
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Local Economic Development Summit, 15 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.