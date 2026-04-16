Mom of three adopted kids authors children's book about new families and donates profits

The thing that makes us friends is what we have inside

A mom of a multiracial adoptive family writes a new children’s book inspired by her own daughters’ real-life experiences

Children don’t always have the words to express what they are feeling,” says Seaver. “Stories can help them understand those feelings and open conversations with trusted adults.” — Holly Seaver

CAPE COD, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning publisher, Publify Publishing, announces the release of My New Home and Me, a heartfelt new children’s book by Holly Seaver that gives young readers comfort, courage, and empathy during one of life’s biggest changes. Children today often face the challenge of joining a family that is blended, grandparent-led, multicultural, multiracial, foster and/or adopted. This book gently explores the emotions that come with moving into a new environment while reassuring young readers that belonging and acceptance can be found in unexpected places.In this gentle and affirming story, author Holly Seaver introduces young readers to five children who each step into a new home feeling nervous and unsure. As they explore their surroundings and meet new caregivers and friends, these children learn that friendship and love can be found in unexpected places.With simple language and warm illustrations, the book’s themes of emotional resilience, understanding, and diversity make it an ideal resource for caregivers, teachers, counselors, social workers, and community programs.“Children don’t always have the words to express what they are feeling,” says Seaver. “Stories can help them understand those feelings and open conversations with trusted adults.”My New Home and Me is a powerful addition to classrooms, counseling offices, and homes of any child who needs reassurance during times of change.The book is available on Amazon in both hardcover and paperback formats. My New Home and Me: Seaver, Holly, Cash, Cecelia: 9781968640460: Amazon.com: Books.About the Author:Holly Seaver is a Cape Cod based author and mother whose writing is inspired by her family’s lived experiences. She appeared on PBS Stories from the Stage – Foster Care Meant Opening Her Heart and Home (May 6, 2025). Winner of Cape Cod Women’s Association Award “6 over 60.” My New Home and Me is her second children’s book.

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