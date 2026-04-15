Trader Joe’s Proposed for Frisco: Main & Majestic Mixed-Use Development Includes Senior Living and Community Green Space

Join the effort to bring a beloved grocer and serene senior living community to a vibrant, green, walkable corner of Frisco.

We have worked diligently for over a year with City Staff and incorporated feedback from the community to provide a development that reflects the needs and values of local residents.” — Travis Thompson, Attorney

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A local development group has announced its formal zoning application for a thoughtfully planned mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, located at the southwest corner of Main Street and Majestic Gardens.The proposed project is designed to bring new amenities and meaningful community benefits to the area, including Frisco’s first Trader Joe’s grocery store and a new senior housing community, along with a centrally located green space intended to serve as a shared destination for residents.“We are proud to present this project to the City of Frisco for its consideration. We have worked diligently for over a year with City Staff and incorporated feedback from the community to provide a development that reflects the needs and values of local residents,” said Travis Thompson, the developer’s representative. “By combining a beloved neighborhood grocery store with a well-designed senior living component, and a centrally located green space, we aim to create a destination that enhances everyday life for residents of all ages.”The development is currently under review as part of the City of Frisco’s zoning and planning process. As part of this process, the development team has prioritized transparency and community accessibility by providing a centralized resource for information and updates. As the City’s review process moves forward, community support plays an important role in shaping the outcome.Community members are encouraged to learn more about the proposed development , review details, and stay informed by visiting www.MainMajestic.com , where they can also complete the brief “Show Your Support” form . Submissions help demonstrate community support and ensure that local voices are heard as part of the City’s review process.

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