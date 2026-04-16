19th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference to Convene National and Local Leaders in Omaha

The 19th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference kicks off in Omaha, May 6–8, 2026. The national conference schedule features three days of strategy, collaboration, workshops and action. The conference opens Wednesday and Thursday with leaders driving safer, stronger and more thriving communities. Friday speaker lineup brings national voices together for Rebuilding the Village Conference in Omaha. Rebuilding the Village Conference highlights action plans for jobs, housing, education and public safety.

As we turn our attention to Transformation 2030, we are building on the focus of intentional collaboration to continue producing measurable outcomes.” — Willie Barney, CEO, Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Empowerment Network is inviting community leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, policymakers, advocates and residents from across the country to Omaha for the 19th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference, set for May 6-8, 2026.

The three-day event will bring together local and national leaders to share strategies, strengthen partnerships and advance solutions aimed at helping communities become safer, stronger and more prosperous.

Hosted by Empowerment Network, the annual conference has become a gathering for leaders committed to transforming communities through collaboration, innovation and action. This year’s event will feature sessions and discussions focused on prevention, intervention, reentry, entrepreneurship, education, housing, revitalization, capacity-building and Transformation 2030.

“As we turn our attention to Transformation 2030, this year we are building on the focus of intentional collaboration to continue producing measurable outcomes,” said Willie Barney, CEO and founder. “We are highlighting some of the most successful and impactful place-based initiatives and strategies from across the country in our partner cities.”

The 2026 conference begins Wednesday, May 6, with the National 360 VIP Conference, followed by national economic model discussions Thursday, May 7. The event will conclude Friday, May 8, with the full Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon at the Hilton Omaha Downtown.

Participants will engage in keynote conversations, breakout sessions and collaborative discussions designed to address urgent community challenges and long-term opportunities. The conference will provide attendees with tools and insights they can take back to their neighborhoods, organizations and cities.

“Rebuilding the Village continues to be a powerful platform for bringing people together around what works,” said Jonathan Chapman, vice president of community collaboratives for the Empowerment Network. “We’re excited to have speakers and representatives from Omaha, New Orleans, Tulsa, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Lansing, Syracuse, St. Louis, Durham, Cleveland and other cities registered and planning to attend.”

Building on momentum from previous conferences, Rebuilding the Village continues to attract a diverse network of leaders and stakeholders focused on community transformation. The conference emphasizes cross-sector collaboration and highlights models that support economic mobility, neighborhood revitalization and sustainable community development.

“This conference is about more than conversation,” said Barney. “It is about connecting leaders and residents with practical strategies, proven models and the relationships needed to create lasting impact. We encourage people to register early and be part of this experience.”

Rebuilding the Village is supported by sponsors including the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, CHI Health, American National Bank/Associated Bank, Carver Legacy Center, and PPRP Innovations, along with partners including The Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Weitz Family Foundation, Revive and the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

As a My Brother’s Keeper Model Community, the Empowerment Network works to build a safer environment for all residents by increasing educational and career success and reducing violent crime. The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance leads a national cross-sector call to action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

In alignment with the purpose of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, this year’s conference includes sessions focused on driving change, investing in the community, supporting students and helping them identify their strengths, gifts and talents.

To register and learn more about the 19th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference, visit rtvomaha.com.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha’s African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the organization works to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in Omaha and in partner communities across the country.

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