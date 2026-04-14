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AG Rayfield Vows to Defend Reproductive Health Equity Act After Court Ruling

Statements from Attorney General Dan Rayfield
“Access to reproductive health care – including abortion and contraception – is fundamental. For years, Oregon has been a national leader in protecting that access, and the Reproductive Health Equity Act reflects that commitment by ensuring people can get the care they need through their health coverage without barriers or out-of-pocket costs.

“Today, a federal judge ruled that RHEA cannot be applied to Oregon Right to Life, finding that it violates its religious freedom rights under the First Amendment. We will know more when a written opinion is issued. At this time, we do believe the impact is limited, as this ruling addresses a specific religious exemption claim brought by one organization.

“Our office will use every tool available to the state to defend access to abortion and Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act, including appealing this decision.”

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AG Rayfield Vows to Defend Reproductive Health Equity Act After Court Ruling

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