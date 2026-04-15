VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo urges a U.S.-led Middle East peace treaty with Israel, Iran, and Gulf allies, backed by clear enforcement and safeguards.

“We should never lose hope for peace, no matter how bleak the situation may seem. However unless a peace treaty is reached, the situation will not end,” Gargiulo said.” — Michael Gargiulo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo is calling for a serious peace treaty and framework involving the United States, Israel, Iran, and key Gulf allies, saying a broader regional agreement could become one of the most pivotal diplomatic achievements of this era, if it is built on peace, and long-term enforcement.This follows VPN.com’s earlier public warning that domain name infrastructure may serve as a meaningful enforcement lever in international disputes, including prior calls to have Iranian domain names suspended to promote peace efforts in the region.It also follows Gargiulo’s more recent call for ICANN to review country-code domain policies and consider digital consequences for governments tied to censorship, internet shutdowns, or civilian harm. This builds on VPN.com’s position that digital infrastructure can serve as a peaceful form of leverage when diplomacy needs stronger, non-military enforcement.Gargiulo, a domain professional, AI expert, and premium domain broker, believes any viable path forward should exist only through a peace treaty, in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, while addressing the deeper realities that continue to threaten the region, including maritime instability, shipping lane disruption, enrichment concerns, and the risk of wider conflict.“We should never lose hope for peace, no matter how bleak the situation may seem. However unless a peace treaty is reached, the situation will not end,” Gargiulo said. “If there is a real path to reduce war, protect civilians, secure trade routes, and create meaningful accountability for future violations, President Donald Trump and leaders must consider and pursue.”According to Gargiulo, a durable agreement can’t rest on symbolism alone. He says it should include clear security guarantees where appropriate, measurable compliance standards, and automatic enforcement mechanisms triggered if treaty terms are broken.“Mutually assured destruction and geographical hostage scenarios are concepts all nations should make peace over,” Gargiulo inferred. “Peace has a better chance to last when enforcement is lawful, credible, and understood in advance by every side.”Gargiulo also stressed that Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain should be included in any meaningful regional agreement. He pointed to Oman as one of the most important diplomatic and geographic players in the Strait of Hormuz.“I’ve been to Oman, a wonderful country, and I believe the Sultanate holds a deeply important role in the future of regional stability,” Gargiulo explained. “Any serious framework around maritime peace and enforcement should recognize Oman’s leadership and their possible expansion of the Straits of Kumzar.”He further added that, if welcomed by the Sultanate, strengthening a U.S. presence near Khasab could be worth consideration as part of a broader deterrence and peace-preservation strategy.Gargiulo said the world should also focus on practical internet and maritime resilience, including mine-clearing capabilities, resilient internet cabling, emergency shipping protections, and alternative routing concepts that would reduce the likelihood that a local crisis becomes a global economic shock.“The world can’t keep gambling with shipping lanes that affect energy markets, commerce, and international stability,” Gargiulo stated. “We should be discussing safeguards and enforcement mechanism consequences now, not after disaster strikes.”Those consequences, he implied, could include automatic sanctions, expanded financial penalties, restrictions on digital infrastructure, and other enforcement measures tied to material treaty breaches.“The future of diplomacy won’t rely only on headlines but a permanent peace treaty,” Gargiulo exclaimed. “This region is tied to some of the oldest foundations of civilization; it is too important to surrender to endless cycles of fear. Lasting peace is not weakness; it’s the highest form of strength, as God provides.”About VPN.comVPN.com promotes peace, internet security, and combats censorship across the globe. The company helps ensure countries, entrepreneurs, executives, and brands can access the domain name system through the internet security services, like VPN, and acquisition of premium domain names through expert high-stakes, strategic negotiation. VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo and VP Sharjil Saleem understand global brand and security management as the company assists visionary organizations build on category-defining domain names and digital infrastructure.Media & Interview Inquiries: pr@vpn.com

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