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Two Former Postal Workers Sentenced for Theft of U.S. Treasury Checks Valued at More Than $4 Million from Kennedy Airport Mail Facility

Earlier today, Kevaughn Wellington and Ky-Mani Straker, each former United States Postal Service (USPS) employees, were sentenced by United States District Judge Diane Gujarati to prison for their participation in a fraudulent scheme through which they sold, for their own financial gain, United States Treasury checks issued by the United States Department of the Treasury.  Wellington and others stole the Treasury checks from the USPS mail facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport (the JFK Mail Facility), where the defendants were previously employed. 

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Two Former Postal Workers Sentenced for Theft of U.S. Treasury Checks Valued at More Than $4 Million from Kennedy Airport Mail Facility

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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