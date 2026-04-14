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Sacramento Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Pill Trafficking that Resulted in an Overdose Death

Sandro Escobedo, 37, of Sacramento, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

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Sacramento Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Pill Trafficking that Resulted in an Overdose Death

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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