Tinuiti Names Abbey Klaassen CEO to Accelerate Its Position as the Growth Partner for CMOs, Succeeding Zach Morrison

Appointment comes as agency advances its vision: growth built on real performance insight, executed at CMO speed, and driven by independent thinking

We’ve built a strong, scaled foundation, and the next chapter is about continuing to accelerate especially across AI, data, and how we serve clients.” — Zach Morrison

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, a leading independent media agency, today announced that Abbey Klaassen will join the company as Chief Executive Officer. Klaassen succeeds Zach Morrison, who will step back from his day-to-day role after 21 years leading and building the company.Tinuiti has a proven model for driving growth, grounded in a deep understanding of the true drivers of performance and supported by platform capabilities that give CMOs the clarity and speed to act. Its independence and entrepreneurial structure enable faster decision-making and greater flexibility than traditional agency models.This planned succession builds on a powerful foundation across AI, data, integrated media, and commerce capabilities. Tinuiti is already a scaled and strategic partner for some of the most ambitious CMOs in the industry, and now has an opportunity to push even further to grow its market presence, deepen those partnerships, and become the go-to growth partner for modern CMOs navigating an increasingly complex landscape.“After 21 years building Tinuiti, this is a natural transition point,” said Morrison. “We’ve built a strong, scaled foundation, and the next chapter is about continuing to accelerate, especially across AI, data, and how we serve clients. Abbey is the right leader for this next phase, and I have full confidence in her ability to take Tinuiti forward.”Klaassen joins Tinuiti from Dentsu, where she most recently served as Dentsu Creative U.S. CEO & Global Brand President, connecting creative and content to media, data, and technology for global brands. Previously, as a member of the leadership team at 360i, she helped drive the agency's evolution into one of the industry's leading digitally-led integrated agencies. She also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of the 4As, where she has a front-row view of the opportunities and challenges facing agencies across the industry. And earlier in her career, she was Editor of Ad Age and launched Ad Age Digital during a time of explosive growth across digital platforms.Brian Murphy, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital, Tinuiti’s lead investor, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Abbey to Tinuiti and believe her background and skillset are perfectly suited for the opportunities ahead. We are excited to partner with Abbey and the team to continue to build the company into the preeminent partner for modern CMOs. I would also like to thank Zach for his extensive contributions in positioning Tinuiti for this next chapter."Tinuiti also announced that Bryan Wiener has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors. Wiener brings more than 25 years of experience across digital marketing and commerce, including serving as Chairman and CEO of 360i for over a decade and as CEO of Profitero for over five years, which was acquired by Publicis Groupe. He is currently Co-Founder of 37Arc, an AI-native marketing company. He brings deep operational experience in both agency and technology businesses and a track record of building category-defining companies, and will work closely with Klaassen and the leadership team to support Tinuiti’s next phase of growth.Klaassen joins Tinuiti during a period of continued expansion. The agency was recently named Full-Funnel Agency of Record for Carter’s, Inc. , supporting its portfolio of iconic brands, including OshKosh B’gosh and Skip Hop. Tinuiti also kicked off 2026 by leading its largest-ever client cohort, including e.l.f. Beauty, Instacart, and Liquid I.V. through integrated campaigns across the Super Bowl LX and Winter Olympics, reinforcing its ability to deliver measurable growth at the most critical media moments. This momentum is powered by Tinuiti’s proprietary Bliss Point technology , which helps brands scale what works and eliminate what doesn’t - bringing its “Love Growth. Hate Waste.” philosophy to life for modern CMOs.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but architects business outcomes. Guided by its mission to “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”, Tinuiti creates immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti’s Bliss Point Marketing Operating System - the ultimate brand and performance unifier - which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client’s business like its own—making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With over $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/

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