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Three-Time Felon Sentenced in Robbery, Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Narcotics

Naquel Matao Henderson, 28, a three-time convicted felon residing in  the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 56 months in federal prison in connection with a street robbery in Northeast when he crashed a scooter into a car stopped at a traffic light, demanded money from the victim motorist for a new pair of pants, grabbed the motorist’s satchel from around her neck, and then fled from police.

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Three-Time Felon Sentenced in Robbery, Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Narcotics

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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