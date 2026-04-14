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New Hampshire Man Indicted for Cyberstalking and Child Sexual Exploitation

BOSTON – A Londonderry, N.H. man was arrested today for allegedly cyberstalking a Massachusetts victim through social media, text messages and various online platforms. Among numerous other things, the defendant allegedly posted sexually provocative statements, including a post that indicated the victim wanted to be sexually assaulted. The defendant also allegedly directed others on social media to produce, post and repost sexually explicit material of the victim.

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New Hampshire Man Indicted for Cyberstalking and Child Sexual Exploitation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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