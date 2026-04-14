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Two Men Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses For Running A Fentanyl Manufacturing Facility In A Residential Building

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Task Enforcement Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Farhana Islam, and Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Michael Alfonso, announced the arrests of KAREEM ANTOINE TURNER and ALEXANDER DARAVINA on narcotics and firearms charges for operating a fentanyl manufacturing facility in a Brooklyn residential apartment building.  

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Two Men Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses For Running A Fentanyl Manufacturing Facility In A Residential Building

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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