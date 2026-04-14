First of two violent ATM bank robbers sentenced to ten years in prison

Seattle – A 24-year-old Texas man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to ten years in prison for a string of violent bank robberies, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

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