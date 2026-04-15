Kotek Announces Approval of Major Disaster Declaration for December 2025 Floods

Governor Tina Kotek announced today that the December storms have been declared a major disaster by the President. This will provide federal Public Assistance funding to support recovery from the December 15–21, 2025 atmospheric river that impacted communities across the state. Read more about the timeline on the incident StoryMap.

The declaration makes Public Assistance funding available to nine counties significantly affected by the storms: Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Polk, Tillamook, Union, and Yamhill. These funds can be used to cover eligible costs related to damage to roads, bridges, utilities, and other public infrastructure. Oregon has also requested Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding to support long-term risk‑reduction projects; that request is still under federal review.

The storms produced record rainfall and powerful winds, causing widespread flooding, landslides, and mudslides. At the peak of the event, more than 300,000 Oregonians were without power, numerous highways and interstates were closed, and one fatality was reported in Yamhill County. A joint preliminary damage assessment documented more than $15.4 million in eligible damages, with Tillamook County experiencing the highest per‑capita impact at $154.29 per person.

With the approval of the disaster declaration, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management will work closely with FEMA’s Field Coordination Officer, Shawna Jepson—formerly OEM’s recovery program manager—to coordinate the state-federal partnership supporting community recovery. OEM staff are already reaching out to affected jurisdictions to begin the Public Assistance application process and provide guidance on required documentation, next steps, and available resources.

OEM remains committed to supporting local partners through recovery and to advocating for hazard mitigation funding that strengthens long‑term resilience across Oregon.

More information about Oregon’s disaster recovery efforts and emergency preparedness resources is available at Oregon.gov/OEM or read the FEMA fact sheet about the disaster.